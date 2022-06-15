Witness: Defendant Jones openly discussed his involvement in 2013 slayings

Editor's note: A version of this story that was imported from a previous content management system included an incorrectly captioned photo of Michael Jones. The photo has been removed.

The former girlfriend of a man on trial for murder in the 2013 slayings of two Thunderbolt residents testified on Wednesday that defendant Michael Donnta Jones and her brother planned to rob the victims, but the robbery went bad.

Tracy Wilkins Burgess told a Chatham County Superior Court jury that Jones said: "We're going to rob them."

But at the scene Jones and co-defendant Nathaniel Willie "Nate" Wilkins, both armed, shot and killed Forrest Ison and his girlfriend, Alice Stevens.

Jones "pumped every round of his gun into (Ison)," Burgess said.

Wilkins then shot Stevens in the head, she said.

"They said they were going to rob them, not actually kill them," Burgess, who admitted being the getaway driver, told the jury. Afterward she said, "I can't believe y'all did it."

Ison, 27-year-old executive chef at the Brasserie 529 restaurant, and Stevens, 24, a hostess/waitress there, were gunned down Nov. 3, 2013, by two men in the carport of their home at 3134 Roberson Ave. Wilkins had worked in the kitchen at Ison's restaurant.

Each was shot in the chin and the back of the head, and the assailants didn't take anything before fleeing. Ison was pronounced dead at the scene, and Stevens died while being transported to Memorial University Medical Center.

Jones, 27, is on trial for an indictment returned Oct. 22, 2014, charging him with several counts of murder in the Nov. 3, 2013, slayings. Jones has pleaded not guilty.

The second alleged gunman, "Nate" Wilkins, 27, was indicted with Jones but will be tried separately.

Burgess, 30-year-old girlfriend of Jones and Wilkins' sister, was indicted in January.

During her testimony, Burgess admitted to defense attorney Richard Darden that she faced a possible sentence of two life terms plus 60 years. But she said she has a deal with prosecutors to evade the murder charges and life prison terms in exchange for a plea to a charge of conspiracy to commit an armed robbery with a 10-year sentence cap.

During testimony Wednesday, several prosecution witnesses testified that Jones told others of his involvement in the slayings.

Wilkins' sister, Beverly Ann Fields Brown, testified that Jones told her "Nate was afraid to shoot the young lady so he did it."

"He was drunk," she testified.

Joris Cooper, who worked with Jones at the Blowing Smoke restaurant, told jurors Jones approached him the day after the slayings and lifted his shirt to reveal a gun.

"'The (expletive) should have given it up,'" Cooper said Jones told him.

He said he felt threatened by Jones' disclosures so he told his mother and his preacher what had happened.

"It just hit my spirit. Man, you got to do the right thing," Cooper told jurors.

And Johnny Wilkerson testified that Jones and his girlfriend stayed at his home before the slayings. The day afterward, Jones told him "the situation went bad last night" for him and Wilkins and how he "had to kill some folks."

"He told me they were planing to rob the victims," Wilkerson said, adding that Wilkins shot first at the man and that "the women yelled out Nate's name four times and Jones had to shoot the woman because they couldn't leave witnesses behind."

Also Wednesday, Lorenzo Cooper, who worked with Ison when Wilkins was there, said Ison fired Wilkins after "he burned 24 creme brulee (desserts) at one time. It was not the first time."

Testimony has shown that Wilkins was repeatedly warned that his conduct in the kitchen had to improve or he would be fired. Several witnesses have testified that Ison's decision did not cause any immediate overreaction by Wilkins, who got a new job with Ison's help.

