MADRID (Reuters) -Luis Gallego, chief executive of British Airways-owner IAG, said on Wednesday he expects COVID-19 to spur further airline consolidation, eventually leaving just two or three carriers per continent. "We will all have a huge amount of debt after this crisis so all of us will be smaller for some time," Gallego told a virtual event on the prospects for the tourism sector. "Some won't survive: there will be opportunities for consolidation we'll participate in."