Witness describes car being chased and shot at on Richmond Parkway, 1 injured in shooting

RICHMOND, Calif. - Police in Richmond are investigating a car chase that involved gunfire and a crash on Thursday evening. One person was injured in the shooting.

Police said at around 6:10 p.m., dispatch received a ShotSpotter activation in addition to several 911 calls about a shooting between two vehicles on Richmond Parkway between Goodrick Avenue and Giant Highway.

A witness told police one vehicle was chasing another while firing at it. Police said the driver of the victim vehicle was struck at least once, which caused the vehicle to crash into the center median.

The shooting victim was provided medical aid before being transported to a local hospital. Police said the victim survived, but did not have an update on their condition.

Police did not give a description of the suspect vehicle, nor information on potential suspects. They only said the suspect vehicle fled the area and that the suspects are outstanding.

It is not clear what led to the chase or the gun violence.

Police said investigators remain at the scene.

We will update this story as we learn new information.