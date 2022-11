Good Morning America

Charcuterie is a great addition to any gathering and while we may not have large flocks of people gathered together this year, a festive board filled with snacks or sweets is a fun food trend that anyone can try at home this Thanksgiving. Blogger and cookbook author Maegan Brown creates a wide range of snackable platters, but none are more festive for Thanksgiving than her take on a turkey. Slices of Bosc pear are shaped like a turkey and macadamia nuts, cheddar cheese and bell peppers are arranged like a face.