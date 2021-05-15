Witness describes chaotic shooting scene in Lewiston

Joel Mills, Lewiston Tribune, Idaho
·5 min read

May 15—For Patricia Labombard, the home invasion horror began with a gun pressed to the middle of her back, and ended with her trying to staunch the bleeding from a gunshot wound to Samuel Johns' neck as he died in the middle of his living room floor.

"There was blood everywhere," Labombard said, her voice faltering. "I could tell that he wasn't going to make it. I was scared, but I was doing what I could to help him. He died as the police came in."

Labombard described the grisly scene as part of her testimony Friday at a preliminary hearing for 43-year-old Clyde K. Ewing, who allegedly participated in the shooting at 1:40 a.m. Jan. 8 at 1706 Seventh Ave. in Lewiston. Ewing and his son, Demetri X. Ewing, 16, both are charged with first-degree murder, and Demetri Ewing's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

After about six hours of testimony, Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam ruled that there was probable cause that Ewing committed the murder. He bound Ewing over to District Court to stand trial before Judge Jay Gaskill for the alleged crime, and set an arraignment for Thursday.

Labombard said she had just met Johns, 31, in the Lewiston Orchards the evening before the shooting through a mutual friend. They later went to Johns' Seventh Avenue residence, where they smoked marijuana and listened to music in his bedroom with a couple of other people. The placid night erupted into terror, however, when she went to use the bathroom just off the home's kitchen.

Labombard testified that as she entered the kitchen, two people came in through the back door wearing dark clothing and masks that obscured their faces. She could hear their voices, however, and noted that one person was smaller with a higher voice, while the other was larger with a deeper voice.

"They came busting in and went through saying, 'Who's in the house? Who's in the house?'" she testified. "The way they were going about it, it was planned."

The person with the high-pitched voice put a pistol to her back and made her lay on the floor while he attempted to restrain her wrists behind her back with zip ties. But that person got distracted and left, so she was able to free herself and run to the bathroom. Fearing for her life, she blocked the door and pulled out her knife. Then she heard gunshots.

Labombard said she could hear the invaders leave through the kitchen door, followed by people screaming. She emerged to find that it was Johns' mother, who had her sleeping area set up in the living room because of her disability. Labombard called 911 while applying pressure to Johns' wound.

Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman and Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor April Smith then called a series of law enforcement witnesses to support the state's allegation that Ewing was one of the people who broke into the home that night. Lewiston Police Department Detective Brian Erickson testified that the Idaho State Police forensic lab determined that two 9 mm shell casings found at the murder scene and another found in the bottom of a backpack in the Ewings' room at Clarkston's Hacienda Inn were fired from the same handgun.

Erickson also testified that zip ties found in the room were similar to the ones used to restrain Labombard, and others fashioned into restraints that were found outside the home. Detective Joseph Stormes testified that he found bike tracks in the frost on the ground leading away from the rear of the home that were similar to the tires on two bikes in the motel room. Stormes also said there were cans of neon green and pink spray paint in the room that were similar in color to words that were painted on the home and a car parked there.

Police also recovered an unfired, yellow Federal brand 20-gauge shotgun shell in a field behind the home that was similar to ammunition in a bag recovered from the room, Stormes said, and tape found at the scene was similar to tape found in the room. Defense attorney Rick Cuddihy challenged each of those similarities as vague, saying that all such items are similar. In fact, he said, he had many such items in his own home.

Lewiston police investigator Brian Birdsell, who specializes in electronic evidence, showed a video that spliced together footage from several residential and commercial security cameras. Taken together, the clips showed two people leave the area of the Ewings' room at the Hacienda on bikes, travel east on Bridge Street into Lewiston, then to the neighborhood where the shooting occurred.

Footage from a camera two doors down captured the sound of two bangs at the exact time of the shooting. The video then showed clips of two similar-looking people riding back to the Hacienda. The time frame when the videos were recorded matched up with the time it would take for people to ride bikes from the Hacienda to Seventh Avenue in Lewiston and back, Birdsell said.

A gun hasn't been recovered, but Ewing's brother, Christopher Higheagle, testified that his home was burglarized on New Year's Eve while the family was out bowling. He didn't notice the burglary right away, but eventually discovered that his 9 mm handgun with four clips, a vintage military trench knife, a backpack full of survival equipment and other items were missing. Minus the gun, Higheagle testified that he later identified his missing items at the Lewiston Police Department after they had been recovered from the room at the Hacienda.

The prosecution also tried to establish a motive with Higheagle's testimony about a missing army-style bag that had belonged to their late father. He told the court that Ewing was extremely upset about the missing bag because it was the only thing they had left from their father. The word "bag" was spray-painted repeatedly on the home and a car at 1706 Seventh Ave.

Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.

Recommended Stories

  • Dallas homicide suspect dies after chase, shootout with authorities in Johnson County

    Another suspect and a constable were injured during the exchange of gunfire.

  • Old Boise Carnegie Library to become a Vandal, thanks to Idaho Legislature

    “This one is coming at us pretty fast.”

  • A conservative group told donors it's secretly helping Republican state legislatures draft bills to restrict voting, including in Georgia and Texas, leaked video shows

    The Heritage Action director said the group is quietly working on writing and passing the laws to "right the wrongs of November."

  • How to pan sear a steak to perfection

    This episode of ITK's Cooking Class is all about making a mouthwatering steak at home.

  • LFA 107 results: Kamuela Kirk shines, retires Daniel Swain on the stool – literally?

    An action-packed LFA 107 main event ended with one fighter uttering the words, "I'm retired" on the stool.

  • Robert Durst’s Attorneys Ask For ‘Indefinite Continuance’ In Upcoming Trial, Citing His Poor Health

    Robert Durst’s attorneys are hoping his murder trial won’t resume next week as expected after filing an emergency motion Thursday revealing the 78-year-old has untreated bladder cancer and a “myriad” of other health issues. “I am very concerned he can’t survive a trial,” Durst’s attorney Dick DeGuerin told Oxygen.com. Durst, heir to a real estate empire and focus of the HBO true crime documentary “The Jinx,” is on trial for killing his best friend, Susan Berman, in her Beverly Hills home more than two decades ago, but the trial was initially suspended after just a few days of testimony in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is scheduled to resume Monday, however, Durst’s attorneys are now arguing in the emergency motion that his health is rapidly deteriorating and they've requested an “indefinite continuance” in the case. Robert Durst sits during his murder trial at the Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Photo: AP “As your Honorable Court is aware, a criminal trial is mentally, physically, and emotionally draining,” they state in motion, obtained by Oxygen.com. “It is grueling for a healthy individual, let alone a 78-year-old man with serious health conditions, including bladder cancer, prior esophageal cancer, malnutrition, coronary artery disease with drug eluting stents, atrial fibrillation, and chronic kidney disease.” In addition to a trial delay, Durst’s attorneys have also requested that he be released on bail to a medical facility where he can be treated and put forth multiple measures to ensure Durst’s cooperation including GPS monitoring, a high bail amount, and security paid for by Durst himself. They argued that the measures “will ensure that Mr. Durst is not a risk of flight and he is not a danger to the community.” As part of the motion, defense attorneys also included a medical report from Dr. Keith Klein, an attending physician in the Division of Nephrology at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, who evaluated Durst on May 7. “It is my opinion that Mr. Durst cannot undergo a trial without serious risk to his health, and possibly to his life,” Klein said, adding that if Durst was his patient he would “urgently hospitalize him” to get medical care for a slew of health problems. Durst’s attorneys have argued that his poor health has also impacted his own ability to assist in trial preparations and to attend a lengthy courtroom trial. “As set forth in Dr. Klein’s report, given his medical conditions and his impaired and diminished cognitive abilities, Mr. Durst does not have the physical ability and stamina to undergo the rigorous process of preparing for and attending the continuation of the trial,” the motion argues, saying Durst cannot maintain attention while sitting for more than an hour at most. Durst is accused of shooting Berman in the head on December 23, 2000, according to CNN. Authorities believe he killed her to keep her from revealing what she knew about the disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack, who mysteriously vanished in 1982. The case has garnered significant public attention, particularly after it was profiled in “The Jinx,” a six-part docu-series, in 2015. In the explosive final moments of the series, filmmakers captured audio of Durst talking to himself about the deaths in the bathroom as his microphone was still recording. “There it is. You’re caught,” he said, before muttering “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.” Durst has pleaded not guilty to killing Berman. McCormack’s body has never been found and no one has ever been charged in her disappearance. In 2001, Durst was accused of killing his neighbor, Morris Black, dismembering his body, and dumping it in Galveston Bay. He was acquitted at trial after successfully arguing he killed Black in self-defense.

  • 2021 NHL Playoffs: Bruins share epic hype video before Game 1 vs. Capitals

    If Bruins fans weren't already fired up for Game 1 of the team's first round Stanley Cup playoff series versus the Capitals, the hype video the team released Saturday morning should do the trick.

  • Chris Weidman already able to put weight on leg weeks after horrific injury

    Chris Weidman is making progress after a gruesome leg injury at UFC 261.

  • Twitter Mailbag: Is UFC 262 ‘do or die’ for Tony Ferguson?

    Twitter Mailbag: Is UFC 262 'do or die' for Tony Ferguson?

  • Hundreds of bodies found buried along Indian riverbanks

    Police are reaching out to villagers in northern India to investigate the recovery of bodies buried in shallow sand graves or washing up on the Ganges River banks, prompting speculation on social media that they were the remains of COVID-19 victims. On Friday, rains exposed the cloth coverings of bodies buried in shallow sand graves on the riverbank in Prayagraj, a city in Uttar Pradesh state. Navneet Sehgal, a state government spokesman, on Sunday denied local media reports that more than 1,000 corpses of COVID-19 victims had been recovered from rivers in the past two weeks.

  • Myanmar junta attacks western town that resisted coup

    The U.S. and British embassies in Myanmar expressed concern about reports of fierce government attacks on a town in western Chin state, where the ruling junta declared martial law because of armed resistance to military rule. The fighting began around 6 a.m. Saturday when government troops reinforced by helicopters began shelling the western part of the town of Mindat, destroying several homes, said a spokesman of the Chinland Defence Force. “Mindat town is now under siege and is bracing for an all-out assault by the junta troops from air and by land,” said a statement by the Chin Human Rights Organization.

  • The Heat pay a 40-year-old veteran $2.5 million even though he never plays, and players think more teams should do it

    Udonis Haslem may not play much for the Heat, but he plays a huge role as a mentor and leader in the locker room.

  • 1st rule of Jaguars rookie camp: Don't touch QB Lawrence

    Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. “The No. 1 issue is falling,” coach Urban Meyer said Saturday.

  • Turkey eases COVID-19 restrictions but keeps many curfews

    Turkey’s interior ministry on Sunday lifted a full lockdown that had ordered people to stay home to fight COVID-19 infections, shifting to a less-restrictive program that still involved curfews on weeknights and weekends.

  • 'Donald Trump didn't need to sleep five hours a night': McCarthy says that Biden doesn't have the 'energy' of the former president

    "At no time, having known Joe Biden for quite some time, does he have the energy of Donald Trump," McCarthy said during a Fox News interview.

  • President Joe Biden has ‘short fuse’ and is ‘obsessed with detail’, aides reveal in new portrait

    ‘Quick decision-making is not Mr Biden’s style’

  • The 39 wildest national costumes from the 2021 Miss Universe pageant

    The 2021 Miss Universe National Costume Show took place on Thursday. The most daring costumes had see-through fabric and dramatic headpieces.

  • GOP election official in the Arizona county targeted by ballot recount called Trump 'unhinged' and said 'we can't indulge these insane lies'

    "We can't indulge these insane lies any longer. As a party. As a state. As a country," the Maricopa County recorder said in response to Trump.

  • Bill Gates spotted for the first time since his split from Melinda in an Instagram picture with his daughter Jennifer

    The picture is the first of the Microsoft billionaire since announcing his divorce from Melinda Gates.

  • A Boston TV crew covering a dog theft found the missing pet and its alleged kidnapper, and caught it all on camera

    A reporter and cameraman spotted a dog that looked suspiciously similar to the missing pup they were supposed to be reporting on.