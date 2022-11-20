Witness describes the scene of nightclub shooting

Associated Press

Germany’s Catholic bishops insisted Saturday that their reform process won’t lead to a schism and vowed to see it through, after tense meetings with Vatican officials who want a moratorium on proposals to ordain women, bless same-sex unions and rethink church teaching on sexuality. The head of the German bishops' conference, Bishop Georg Baetzing, briefed reporters on the weeklong series of meetings he and 60 other German bishops had with Pope Francis and the heads of the Vatican's main offices. The periodic once-every-five-year visit took on far greater import this time given the demands for change and reform among Germany's rank-and-file Catholics following the German church's reckoning with decades of clergy sexual abuse and cover-ups.