Witness describes scene of Walmart shooting
Witness decribes seeing co-workers shot in Walmart break room; violence leaves six people dead. (Nov. 23) ((AP Video: Nathan Ellgren)
A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the country's second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and a witness said Wednesday. (Nov. 23)
A shooting at a Walmart in Virginia on Tuesday night left seven people - including the gunman - dead and several others wounded.
Walmart worker shot in back saw people on the ground, mother says
Police say a shooting at a Walmart in Virginia has left several people dead or wounded.
Police have confirmed that an employee at a Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart shot and killed six people and left four people in the hospital before dying from a self inflicted gunshot. Chesapeake police chief Mark Solesky said a lot of information is not known at this time and that it will take days to process the scene.
STORY: At 10:12 pm, police responded to a report of a shooting inside a Walmart at Sam's Circle, Kosinski said, adding that "less than 10" people were dead, without disclosing the exact number.Later, authorities clarified that seven people were killed and several wounded. The city of Chesapeake confirmed the deaths in a tweet early on Wednesday, citing the city police.It's still unclear if the shooter died of self-inflicted injuries. Kosinski added that no shots were fired at police "to his knowledge."Walmart said it was "shocked at the tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store" in a Tweet.
Six people are dead, and four others were wounded after police said a Walmart employee opened fire in the store Tuesday night. The suspected shooter is also dead, from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky.
At least six people were dead after a Walmart employee allegedly opened fire in a Virginia Walmart on Tuesday night. Police confirmed that the shooter is dead. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images
A Walmart employee in Chesapeake, Virginia, opened fire inside of a breakroom, killing six people and injuring at least five others.
Police say there were up to 10 fatalities and multiple injuries after a gunman opened fire inside a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia late last night.
