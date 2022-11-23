Witness describes scene of Walmart shooting

Reuters Videos

STORY: At 10:12 pm, police responded to a report of a shooting inside a Walmart at Sam's Circle, Kosinski said, adding that "less than 10" people were dead, without disclosing the exact number.Later, authorities clarified that seven people were killed and several wounded. The city of Chesapeake confirmed the deaths in a tweet early on Wednesday, citing the city police.It's still unclear if the shooter died of self-inflicted injuries. Kosinski added that no shots were fired at police "to his knowledge."Walmart said it was "shocked at the tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store" in a Tweet.