Witness details shooting in murder trial of Chattanooga man accused of killing son

Mar. 15—The trial of a Chattanooga man charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of his son began this week, and evidence presented Tuesday drew an emotional response from at least one member of the victim's family.

Billy Forte, 71, previously admitted to shooting Charles Forte, 47, also of Chattanooga, at the Eaves Formal Wear warehouse at 910 Creekside Road on April 2, 2018.

Prosecutor Miriam Johnson called Nicole Pearson, who witnessed the shooting, to testify in the courtroom of Judge Barry Steelman on Tuesday in Hamilton County Criminal Court.

"I just heard a really loud noise," Pearson said.

Pearson testified that she then saw Charles Forte with his eyes closed. He then fell forward, and she began screaming after she saw Billy Forte holding a shotgun.

"Then I saw Mr. Bill shoot Charles again once on the ground," Pearson said.

During Pearson's testimony, photos of the crime scene were presented, and they included images of the body of Charles Forte. The victim's daughter began to sob, and she was asked to leave the courtroom by Steelman. As she walked out, she screamed "murderer" twice while looking at Billy Forte.

Pearson also testified that after Forte shot his son, he ordered her to leave the warehouse, which she did.

Once in her vehicle, she realized she forgot her phone and went back to get it. That's when Pearson said she saw Forte on the phone and heard him say, "I need someone to come down here. I done shot this boy," she testified.

Pearson also testified that Forte then told her to remain on the premises to wait for the police.

Chattanooga police officers responded to scene around 7:30 p.m., according to an affidavit.

According to the affidavit, a witness saw Billy Forte come into the business and have a short conversation with Charles Forte before leaving. The witness said Billy Forte then "re-entered the business approximately a minute later with a firearm and shot Charles in the head."

Story continues

The witness further stated that "Billy then chambered a second round and fired a second shot at Charles as he lay on the ground motionless on the floor," according to the affidavit.

The affidavit further stated that Billy Forte "admitted to shooting Charles with a .410 shotgun, which led to his death" to the responding officers, after waiving his constitutional rights.

Contact La Shawn Pagán at lpagan@timesfreepress.com or 423-757-6476. Follow her on Twitter @LaShawnPagan.