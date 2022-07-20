Witness emerges in YDC lawsuits: a youth counselor who suffered abuse herself

Jul. 20—As lawyers begin to file claims against the state on behalf of specific victims at the Youth Development Center in Manchester, a key potential witness has emerged — a former youth counselor who witnessed the abuse of children.

Identified as Rachel Roe in court papers, the woman also suffered abuse at the hands of residents, who were urged on by Roe's co-workers, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of one of the residents. The abusive YDC workers acted after she started complaining about the abuse of the resident, the lawsuit said.

"It's never left my mind, what that (abuse) must have done to the kids," she said in an interview Tuesday with the New Hampshire Union Leader. "They deserved what the state promised. That's not what they got."

Roe asked the Union Leader not to use her real name, and she said the experience at the the state's juvenile detention facility changed her entire life and career.

Roe eventually left her job out of fear for her safety. She now lives hours from Manchester, she said.

Her ordeal is spelled out in the short-form court filing for complaint for John Doe No. 441. Rejected by his adopted parents, he was in and out of YDC for years. Staff encouraged him to commit suicide and slid razor blades under the door to his room, according to the lawsuit.

After Roe complained about the actions both verbally and in writing, she was targeted for sexual assault by older YDC residents and coworkers, the lawsuit said.

In a remote space, three older residents cornered Roe, and she had to fight back and scream. She wasn't sexually assaulted but suffered injuries to her back, neck and head. She lost several teeth and received a broken nose. Roe said she's not angry at the kids, but the YDC staff who encouraged the attack.

"That's beyond child abuse. You're creating sexual predators," she said.

New Hampshire State Police are conducting a wide-ranging investigation into allegations of child abuse at the YDC and other state facilities from the 1960s. Eleven former state workers have been indicted on a multitude of criminal charges.

Roe said she contacted the state police after learning about their investigation and has been interviewed by them.

A spokesman for Attorney General John Formella said the AG's office cannot confirm Roe's participation in the investigation or provide details about any open and active criminal investigation. The YDC Task Force continues to review all allegations of YDC abuse reported to the office, said spokesman Michael Garrity.

David Vicinanzo, one of two lead lawyers filing lawsuits on behalf of hundreds of clients, said Roe will be mentioned in four or five of the suits because of the specificity she was able to provide.

He said she is not the only former YDC worker who has reached out and offered to help.

"These are people who call us and say 'I can't live with this on my conscience,'" Vicinanzo said.

Roe said she had worked for police departments on the North Shore of Massachusetts, where she oversaw the custody of people immediately after their arrest. She took a job at YDC in the late 1980s or early 1990s and thought it was a good career move.

But YDC provided none of the professional aspects of the job, such as training and daily briefings, that she was accustomed to in Massachusetts.

When she asked about a particular resident, co-workers responded harshly, asking if she was a psychiatrist or a reporter.

Younger children were in the same building as older children, and the counselors enrolled the older children into a "goon squad" to intimidate the younger residents and staff. Roe would lock the older boys in their room at night.

Her complaints to YDC head Ron Adams and director of operations Bob Boisvert went nowhere, she said.

"They had been there too long. They just didn't care," Roe said.

According to the lawsuit, John Doe 441 entered YDC in his early teens. YDC workers beat him, urinated on his bed and locked him in his room clad only in underwear for days.

The goon squad taunted him, and one sexually assaulted him.

After he attempted suicide, he was transferred out of YDC. At a privately run facility, he complained about treatment at YDC but was eventually returned to the center.

Back at YDC, he was subject to renewed beatings and a campaign by his jailers to encourage him to commit suicide.

"Just do it," they would say, and "Let's have a (John Doe No. 441) blood bath."

They also slipped razor blades under his door. In one harsh beating, his pinky finger was slammed in a door, and it is still disfigured to this day, the lawsuit said.

Roe complained about the abuse. Her complaints led to a hearing, a half-hearted apology by her co-workers. But she had to sign a nondisclosure agreement, and shortly afterward, the three older residents attacked her.

The nondisclosure agreement stated that she had violated the confidentiality of the residents and that she could be prosecuted for doing so. And coworkers warned her that her own kids could end up at YDC.

"I was petrified," Roe said.

The state has established a special $100 million fund to compensate victims of YDC, but it's unclear if someone like Roe could collect from the fund.

She said the experience changed her career goals. She wanted to be in juvenile corrections, but she suffered physical injuries from the attack and ended up on Social Security disability for a while.

"It fractured my sense of safety," Roe said. "These guys were supposed to have my back instead of trying to kill me."

