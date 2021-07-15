Witness: Fatal shooting of dog walker in Santa Fe was fueled by paranoia

Jul. 15—Zachary Gutierrez was "drunk out of his mind" and "acting crazy" the night of Sept. 26, 2018, when he is accused of fatally shooting a man, a key witness for the state told jurors on the second day of Gutierrez's murder trial.

Prosecutors have said Jesus Arrieta-Perez was one of four teens with Gutierrez, who is now 20, when he shot and killed 64-year-old Richard Milan of Michigan off Airport Road. Gutierrez is being tried on a charge of second-degree murder.

Milan and his wife had been visiting their daughter in Santa Fe, and he was out walking his dog when he was slain.

Defense attorney Stephen Aarons has argued, however, there is no evidence implicating Gutierrez as the shooter and that some evidence points, instead, to Arrieta-Perez.

Attorneys have said they expect two of the three girls in the group to testify Arrieta-Perez shot Milan — not Gutierrez — and stood over his body while the others fled.

Arrieta-Perez on Wednesday described the teens' encounter with Milan as one fueled by paranoia.

He had smoked cannabis earlier in the day, Arrieta-Perez said, but did not consume any other substances.

He said some of the teens were drinking at one girl's home near Capital High School. When Gutierrez became intoxicated and loud, the girl's mother became upset with the group and they left, he said.

He recommended they walk to where he was living, a trailer home just a few minutes away, Arrieta-Perez said. The group passed César Chavez Elementary School before heading north on a street leading toward Airport Road.

As they were walking, Arrieta-Perez testified, Gutierrez and one of the girls stopped to break into a car with unlocked doors. The owner of the car drove by and began to yell at them, so they fled.

That's when the paranoia started, Arrieta-Perez said.

The teens ran down a nearby trail and regrouped. Arrieta-Perez said they decided to head toward "streetlights," which he said were on Airport Road. As they walked, he said, they began to see a flashlight through the trees. This made some of the teens more nervous.

"Zach yelled, 'Cops!' " Arrieta-Perez said.

One of the girls said "some guy" was following them.

Arrieta-Perez could see it was an older man walking his dog behind them, he said, adding Gutierrez began to confront the man.

"Right off the bat, no questions asked, Zach just goes crazy on him," Arrieta-Perez testified. "I tell Zach, 'Hey brother, he's just walking his dog.' "

Arrieta-Perez said he attempted to de-escalate the situation, but when he realized that wasn't possible, he started to walk away. As he left, he heard one of the girls ask why the man had a knife.

"I turned around to see if this guy pulled out a knife," Arrieta-Perez said. "As soon as I turned around, the man had his hand under his jacket and said, 'Why would I bring a knife to a gunfight?' "

He saw the man reach into his jacket and Gutierrez reach into his waistband and pull something out, Arrieta-Perez said, and then he heard several gunshots.

Authorities have said Milan was carrying an orange flare gun, which was found later at the shooting scene.

Arrieta-Perez said he ran home and prayed, dropping a black backpack he had been carrying for Gutierrez.

During cross-examination, Aarons questioned Arrieta-Perez about his drug use at the time. Arrieta-Perez said he was not intoxicated that evening. He had used Xanax illegally in the past, he said, but stopped using it weeks before the shooting and was prescribed an anti-anxiety medication after the incident. He has been clean from recreational Xanax for about two years, he added.

Aarons also questioned Arrieta-Perez's varying statements to police following the incident. During his first interview with officers, Arrieta-Perez said he did not know the people he was with that night, misstated names and would not reveal the identity of the shooter.

However, after he was arrested by federal agents and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, Arrieta-Perez named Gutierrez.

He told Aarons he had lied in his first police interview so he would not be labeled a "snitch" but later realized the situation was bigger than his reputation.

Testifying in Gutierrez's trial does not affect his case with the federal government, added Arrieta-Perez, who is a Mexican national.

Gutierrez's trial is scheduled to continue through Friday. Aarons has said Gutierrez will take the stand in his own defense.