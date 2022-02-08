Witness to fatal shooting testifies victim made prior threat with machete

Feb. 8—NEOSHO, Mo. — Donovan Palmquist testified Monday that Alexis Guajardo Perez made a menacing comment about beheading Palmquist with a machete just moments before Cameron Stotts shot and killed Guajardo Perez.

Palmquist, a 32-year-old man from Granby, was called by Assistant Prosecutor J.D. Hatcher as the key witness for the state at Stotts' preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court at the conclusion of which Associate Judge Christine Rhoades decided there was probable cause for the defendant to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Hatcher questioned Palmquist at the start of his testimony about how well he knew Guajardo Perez and how he knew he was now dead.

"Uh, I witnessed Cameron shoot him," Palmquist said.

He told how he was in the kitchen of Stotts' home on College Street in Neosho on Nov. 9 when the 29-year-old defendant shot the 22-year-old victim three times with a .45-caliber handgun.

"Twice in the chest and once in the forehead," Palmquist told the court.

He admitted that he did not tell police what he knew about the shooting and how he had helped Stotts dump the body in Oklahoma until about a month later when an unnamed informant came forward and let investigators know there had been a slaying and that Palmquist had knowledge of it.

Hatcher asked why he had not called 911 at the time, and Palmquist explained that he had just watched Stotts shoot and kill someone he thought was Stotts' best friend and was concerned for his own safety.

He said that a couple of days later, Stotts called him and asked him to come over and help him get rid of the body, which the defendant had taken down to his basement after the shooting. He said Stotts had wrapped the corpse in black plastic with duct tape, and Palmquist helped get it in the trunk of Palmquist's vehicle.

He testified that they then drove to Oklahoma, stopping to gamble at a casino along the way before discarding the body off County Road 202 near Grand Lake.

While that portion of Palmquist's testimony served the state's goal Monday of getting the defendant ordered to stand trial, public defender Kathy Byrnes elicited details from Palmquist on cross-examination that seem likely to foreshadow use of a castle doctrine defense if the case should go to trial.

Neosho police Detective Rodney Howe testified that two machetes were found in Stotts' home when a search warrant was served there Dec. 13 after the confidential informant came forward and that Palmquist led investigators to the body in Oklahoma.

Byrnes asked Palmquist if Guajardo Perez had taken up one of the machetes the night in question, and Palmquist acknowledged that he had and that Guajardo Perez had asked Stotts if he thought he could take Palmquist's head off with a single swing of the weapon just moments before he was shot by Stotts. Guajardo Perez further commented that "snitches get stitches," he said.

"Are you aware of anything you had done that could be construed as snitching?" Byrnes asked.

"No," Palmquist said.

He said he found the comments "scary" and started toward the door when Guajardo Perez appeared to turn his attention toward Stotts. Just moments later, Stotts shot him, he said. Asked how much time had passed between Guajardo Perez's comment about beheading him and the shooting, he said perhaps three minutes.

"Alex was still holding the machete at the time he was shot, correct?" Byrnes asked.

"Yes," Palmquist said, further acknowledging under cross-examination that he had thanked Stotts for saving his life in the aftermath of the shooting.

Byrnes argued prior to the judge's decision to bind her client over on the charges that the castle doctrine should apply to the case. Stotts had shot a guest in his home who was threatening the life of another guest, she said.

Detective Dan Cook, who began conducting a missing person investigation when a brother of Guajardo Perez reported him missing in late November, told the court that Stotts' home was one of the places he had gone looking for the missing man. No one answered the door, but he saw what he thought might be a bloodstain on an outside step at the residence. He had the step removed and tested, but it turned out not to be human blood.

The detective said Stotts was one of three suspects initially developed in the missing person case and became the primary suspect after the confidential informant came forward and Palmquist was questioned.

Cook said a search warrant was served on Stotts' residence the day the body was found.

Howe, the lead investigator in the homicide and processing of the crime scene in Stotts' home, testified that a roll of black plastic film, like that used to wrap the body, was found in the basement and that use of Bluestar blood detector turned up suspected bloodstains on planks and trim in the kitchen that were removed by police and sent to a state crime lab.

Howe said the kitchen floor showed signs of having been cleaned and sanded and that the insulation beneath the kitchen in the basement appeared to have been torn out. Investigators also found what appeared to be dried blood on some bags of concrete mix in the basement below the kitchen.