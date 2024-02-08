Witness fatally shoots dog after it attacks person in south Fort Worth, police say

A witness shot and killed a dog after it reportedly attacked and bit a person on Wednesday, according to Fort Worth police.

At around 11:16 a.m. , officers responded to a call near the 6800 block of South Creek Drive in south Fort Worth.

When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses said that three dogs had bitten one person and were trying to attack others.

One of the witnesses shot and killed one of the dogs, according to police.

The person who shot the dog made the call to police and has been cooperating with the investigators, police say.

Animal control officers responded to the scene to enforce ordinances regarding the other two dogs.

The person who was attacked by the dogs was not seriously injured, police said.

Authorities do not plan on filing charges against the shooter, police said Wednesday.