Witness: Frederick homicide victim tried to hand glasses to alleged shooter before fist fight

Nov. 5—Preparing for a fist fight on a dark September night last year, 19-year-old Jaemari A. Anderson turned to ask a man to hold his glasses — only to be answered by a bullet in the head, according to court testimony Thursday.

Nearly 14 months later, Frederick resident Jordan B. Hooks, 29, is on trial after pleading not guilty to 11 charges including first-degree murder. An eyewitness said Thursday that Hooks was not the gunman.

Brian B. Henry, 28, of Clarksburg, in his testimony, Thursday painted a picture of the Sept. 6, 2020, night Anderson was fatally shot.

Dressed in an orange and white striped detention center uniform, Henry took the witness stand and swore to tell the truth. Though originally charged with first-degree murder in the shooting, plus other charges, Henry through a plea agreement with the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office, pleaded guilty Oct. 14 to being an accessory after the fact to murder. As part of the agreement, Henry is expected to testify truthfully in trial.

Assistant State's Attorney Tim Gilbert asked Henry directly, who shot Jaemari?

A beat passed.

"Daniel Flythe," Henry replied.

Leading up to the shooting, Henry said he, Anderson, Hooks, Flythe and others were hanging out in Hooks' basement bedroom and living room in the 8000 block of Waterview Court. People were drinking, smoking marijuana and using a psychoactive drug known as molly, Henry testified. Everything seemed normal until Anderson claimed he was "realer" than others, meaning he was better, according to Henry. The comment sparked an argument that resulted in Hooks and Anderson agreeing to fight, Henry said. Hooks' girlfriend Kayla Scott and Henry described Hooks and Anderson as friends.

Though Scott told the court Wednesday she thought Henry got "defensive" and "upset" after Anderson's comment, Henry testified Thursday he didn't really take offense to it.

Henry told jurors the men went outside by the walking path for the fight, while Scott and Henry's then-girlfriend, Tynoura Coleman, watched from a short distance away. Prior to the shooting, Henry said Flythe made a comment that he took to mean Flythe would participate in the fight, but was surprised it ended in gunfire.

Hooks and Anderson "squared up with each other," fists raised, less than a foot apart, according to Henry, who stood nearby.

Anderson paused, Henry said, remembering he was wearing glasses. Anderson turned to Flythe, who stood behind him, and started to ask him to hold his glasses when Flythe shot him, Henry testified.

After Anderson fell to the ground, Henry said he, Flythe and Coleman drove to a friend's house in the Ballenger Creek area of Frederick where they got a soda and a T-shirt before driving toward Henry's residence in Clarksburg. On the way, Henry said Flythe gave the gun in his waistband to Coleman in the back seat, who wiped down the handgun before returning it to Flythe, who passed it to Henry in the passenger seat. Henry testified he tossed the gun and shirt out the window of the car, suggesting Flythe implied that's what he wanted.

Police later recovered the gun at the on-ramp to Interstate 70 East at Md. 180 and 351. Gilbert presented it to the jury Thursday.

At Henry's home, he testified the three of them removed their clothes and put them in a trash bag that was to be burned. Henry didn't know whether the clothes were actually burned.

Defense attorney Kevin Watkins pointedly asked Henry about the plea deal he took from the State's Attorney's Office, his prior convictions and the eight-and-a-half year sentence that hangs over his head in Montgomery County for violating probation. As part of the agreement, the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office agreed to convey Henry's level of cooperation to the prosecutor in the Montgomery County case without making any recommendations as to sentencing. In questioning the witness, Watkins sought to confirm Henry would be better off if he followed the terms of the plea agreement. Henry faces up to 10 years in prison for the accessory charge.

Watkins also drew answers from Henry as to the feelings of anxiousness he experienced while Flythe stayed with him for weeks following the shooting. Henry testified he'd heard Flythe killed other people before, though he wasn't sure if it was true. Henry said his desire to tell police about the shooting was in part prompted by concern for his family's well-being.

Flythe, 27, awaits trial for murder related to the shooting. Hooks' trial is expected to continue Friday.

