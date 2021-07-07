A witness to the Haiti assassination heard so much gunfire, she thought it was an earthquake: AP

Kelly McLaughlin
·1 min read
President of the Republic of Haiti H.E. Jovenel Moise speaks onstage during the 2018 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 2 at Grand Hyatt New York on September 25, 2018 in New York City.
President of the Republic of Haiti H.E. Jovenel Moise speaks onstage during the 2018 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 2 at Grand Hyatt New York on September 25, 2018 in New York City. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

  • A woman who lives near Haitian President Jovenel Moïse says she heard the assassination on Wednesday.

  • She told the Associated Press that there was so much gunfire that she thought it was an earthquake.

  • Moïse was killed early Wednesday morning in an assassination at his home.

A woman who lives near Haitian President Jovenel Moïse said she heard the assassination early Wednesday morning, and thought the gunfire was an earthquake.

"I thought there was an earthquake, there was so much shooting," the woman, who remained anonymous to protect her identity, told the Associated Press. "The president had problems with many people, but this is not how we expected him to die. This is something I wouldn't wish on any Haitian."

Moïse was killed early Wednesday morning in an assassination at his home, by a group of unknown assailants, Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph said in a Wednesday statement.

Joseph said the first lady, Martine Moïse, was also injured in the attack.

