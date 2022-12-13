Witness who helped convict man: Case haunts him
A witness whose testimony helped send a man to prison for a killing decades ago has testified his role in the case of Lamar Johnson haunts him. (Dec. 13)
A witness whose testimony helped send a man to prison for a killing decades ago has testified his role in the case of Lamar Johnson haunts him. (Dec. 13)
Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to discuss the U.S. House hearing on the collapse of FTX.
Not every World Cup Final was decided within 90 minutes. Here are the games that needed extra time for a winner to emerge.
The actor said he "went back and forth a lot" before agreeing to portray the eponymous serial killer in Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. aims to cut at least a few hundred more jobs as the Wall Street titan restructures its struggling consumer business and braces for an uncertain economy in the year ahead. This is according to people familiar with the matter. Bloomberg's Sridhar Natarajan broke the story and reports on "Bloomberg Markets." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en
It comes 10 years after Biden first voiced support for same-sex marriages on Meet the Press.
The Supreme Court made same-sex marriage legal all across America back in 2015, but on Tuesday, President Joe Biden is expected to sign those protections into law.
What questions will lawmakers ask with SBF in custody?
Memphis Police have released information about a string of attempted ATM thefts in North Memphis.
Peters was signed to be depth at left tackle, but with the game on the line, Peters manned the right side of it in spectacular fashion. Our player of the game, from @TimLettiero
The system worked on Monday night. Sort of. Barely. Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor alerted officials to the fact that teammate DeVante Parker was in no position to participate in the ensuing play after struggling to his feet and stumbling around. Parker had suffered a head injury on the prior play, but the league’s system for [more]
Argentina has advanced to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final after defeating Croatia 3-0. Here's what World Cup Twitter thought about the dominating win.
The 49ers and Eagles made loud statements in the NFC, Justin Herbert resuscitated the Chargers' playoff hopes and the Lions' great postseason charge continues.
President Biden on Dec. 13 signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law, granting federal protections to same-sex and interracial couples, and marking a milestone in the decades-long fight for marriage equality.
A split among Department of Justice prosecutors is delaying charges against the company and some of its executives, Reuters reported.
Jennifer Coolidge sat down for a one-on-one conversation with Ariana Grande and credited the pop star for helping launch her career renaissance.
Giving up the goods!
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's interior minister accused India on Tuesday of being behind a bombing in 2021 near the house of Hafiz Saeed, the founder of a militant Islamist group blamed for a deadly 2008 attack in Mumbai. A suicide bomber rammed a car into a police checkpoint just outside Saeed's house, killing four people in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore in 2021. A spokesperson for India's foreign ministry did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The owner offered a nice reward to anyone had information about who stole this classic muscle car…
The author and former first lady joined Jimmy Kimmel to talk about Christmas in Hawaii, overcoming fear and her new book, The Light We Carry
LeBron James joined an exclusive club when he started his 20th season this year. That type of longevity requires talent, interpersonal skills and a little luck