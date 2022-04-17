Witness helps police arrest man after an armed robbery attempt at a Merced drug store

A man suspected of attempted armed robbery at a Merced business was arrested by officers Saturday night, according to police.

Dalahn Salone, 23, was arrested when he exited Walgreens on East Olive Avenue in Merced, according to a Merced Police Department news release. Police said Salone is accused of entering the Rite Aid at 3142 G St. about 9:14 p.m. and demanding cash from a clerk.

A man accused of attempted armed robbery at a Merced Rite Aid at 3142 G St. was arrested by officers Saturday, April 16, 2022, according to the Merced Police Department. Police said the suspect was found with a BB gun in his waistband. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department.

Police said Salone allegedly pointed a gun at the clerk’s face before running off after she screamed. A witness followed Salone and reported the alleged crime, police said. Salone reportedly walked across East Olive Avenue and entered the Walgreens.

Merced officers responded to the Walgreens, where they detained Salone when he exited the business, according to the release. Police said Salone had a “Glock-style BB gun” concealed in his waistband and was identified as the suspect in the alleged armed robbery.

Salone was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony robbery and misdemeanor false identification to peace officers, according to jail records.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Officer Mitchell King at 209-385-6905 or kingm@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.