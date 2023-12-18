Witness helps police track down suspects, ending an armed kidnapping in Broward: cops

A person who witnessed a man being forced into a car outside a Lauderhill convenience store is being credited by police for helping them make arrests and safely end the kidnapping Monday afternoon.

The situation started around 2:20 p.m. outside the store located at the 100 block of Nothwest 34th Avenue, said Lt. Antonio Gonzalez with the Lauderhill Police Department.

A man pointed a gun at the victim and made him get into a car, which was driven by a woman, Gonzalez said.

The witness drove after the car and called police, telling them that the three people ended up at a house located at 2726 Northwest 9th Place, Gonzalez said.

Police, including Broward Sheriff’s Office tactical officers, arrived and surrounded the home. Officers told everyone to come out of the house, Gonzalez said. Eventually, they did.

The man and woman, whom police did not immediately name, have been arrested.

Lauderhill detectives were waiting on a warrant Monday evening so they could search the house, Gonzalez said. The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.