Witness: Homicide victim didn't want to be involved in exchange of stolen gun for drugs

Aug. 18—SUNBURY — A witness in a 2017 homicide said victim Sean Maschal didn't want to be involved in the exchange of a stolen gun for drugs.

On Tuesday, the first day of the trial for accused killer Brian Heffner in Northumberland County Court, witness David Matthew Brown testified for two hours about what happened on Sept. 12, 2017. Heffner, 40, of Coal Township, is accused of firing the gun that killed Maschal, 33, of Mount Carmel, in Mount Carmel Township on Sept. 12, 2017. The victim's body was found off Route 901 in a wooded section of Mount Carmel Township, east of Locust Gap.

"Sean wanted nothing to do with the gun because he was on state parole," said Brown, 37, of Ashland, who recently pleaded guilty to his involvement in Maschal's death.

Brown, the driver of the vehicle, said he met up with Heffner, Maschal and Robert Villari, 34, of Coal Township, who wanted to exchange a stolen Smith & Wesson .45-caliber handgun for drugs. Brown testified that Maschal wanted to leave when Heffner and another person were arguing about the guns and he told them he didn't want to travel to Lebanon to exchange the gun for bath salts.

They all drove around together in the Coal Region, getting high on bath salts, and the gun went off while Heffner was holding it, Brown testified.

"It was chaos at this point," Brown testified.

He said Maschal was slumped over in the front passenger seat, Villari was screaming in the back and Heffner, who was sitting behind Maschal, kept repeating it was an accident and he wasn't going to jail. Heffner's eyes were "wide open" and the gun was in his lap, he said.

Brown said Villari wanted to burn the vehicle, and Heffner threatened them as they pleaded to call for help, a call that no one ever made. Brown stopped on a dirt road known as "Red Ash Road." Heffner exited the vehicle, opened the front passenger door and Maschal fell to the ground. Heffner checked the victim's pockets and took his wallet and cell phone, Brown testified.

In the hours before police were notified, the three drove to a home in Ashland, attempted to clean blood from their clothes and bodies, and eventually continued a journey to Lebanon — successfully trading the gun for bath salts, according to the complaint. On the way, police said they cleaned blood from the vehicle at a gas station along Interstate 81, dumping some clothing into trash cans. Then they got high from the 3.5 grams of bath salts that they received for the weapon that killed Maschal, Brown testified.

"I kept trying to get as high as I could so I didn't remember anything," Brown said.

Brown said he was "pretty high" when he was interviewed by the police for the first time on Sept. 14, 2017. He admitted he doesn't remember most of what he said but he admitted he lied about his knowledge of the events.

Brown said he doesn't believe that Heffner, who was a longtime friend of Maschal, shot Maschal on purpose.

Brown pleaded guilty last month to felony counts of criminal conspiracy to commit receiving stolen property and hindering apprehension and a misdemeanor count of abuse of a corpse. He is scheduled for sentencing at 2 p.m. Sept. 27 in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor.

Defense Attorney John L. McLaughlin, of Danville, asked Brown whether he took the plea in hopes that he would find favor with the commonwealth and be granted a lesser sentence.

"I took a plea to take responsibility for my actions that day," Brown said, later adding that he wanted "Sean's family to know the truth."

Brown said he has been clean and sober since Sept. 13, 2017.

Mount Carmel Township Patrolman Michael Pitcavage also testified that Brown was high during the first interview in which he told police he didn't know anything about Maschal's death. In the next interview, Pitcavage testified that Brown wanted to clear his conscience and remained consistent in his statements over the next three interviews in 2017 and 2018.

"He told us he had a guilty conscience and the victim's family had a right to know what happened to him (Maschal)," said Pitcavage.

Brown was able to provide details and evidence that someone not involved would not have known, including the location of the gun magazine and clothing in a storm drain and the spent bullet casing hidden in a Tootsie Roll wrapper in a trash bag found in a drug house in Ashland, said Pitcavage.

Mount Carmel Township Police Chief Brian Hollenbush said Brown contacted the township police after the first interview and answered their questions. He then took officers on the same route that the four of them took that day and where the body of Maschal was dumped.

"He just wanted to tell the truth," said Hollenbush.

Other witnesses were State Police Trooper James Wool in the forensics service unit and Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley.

Mount Carmel Township Police arrested Heffner on April 12, 2018, and charged him with 14 counts, including homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.

Villari is not charged with homicide, but he is charged with two felony counts of owning a firearm as a convicted felon and conspiracy and two misdemeanor counts of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

McLaughlin and co-counsel Michael P. Dennehy, of Danville, represent Heffner. Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Michael Seward is the lead prosecutor.

The trial is set to last until Friday with 15 witnesses — including Villari — for the prosecution. The trial continues Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. in Courtroom 1 in front of President Judge Charles Saylor.