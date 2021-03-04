Witness IDs uncertain in latest case against Windsor Locks teen

Mar. 4—In the most recent armed robbery case against Windsor Locks teenager Caleb Tisdol, one victim said he was "75% sure" that a photo of Tisdol showed the man who robbed him, a second victim couldn't make an identification, and a witness wrote on Tisdol's photo, "think this looks like him."

But, if the eyewitness identification evidence against Tisdol, 18, in the New Britain street robbery isn't the strongest, there is other evidence, according to an affidavit by New Britain police Detective Paul D. O'Connor.

Within a day of the robbery, reported at 12:35 a.m. Jan. 25, two Hartford police officers who had seen still pictures taken from "high quality" surveillance video of the robbery told a New Britain detective that they believed the man in the pictures was Tisdol, O'Connor reported.

ANOTHER ROBBERY CASE

DEFENDANT: Caleb Tisdol, 18, of 52 Birge Ave., Windsor Locks

LATEST CHARGES: Two counts of first-degree robbery in Jan. 25 gunpoint holdup of two men outside a New Britain smoke shop; first-degree failure to appear in court in each of six felony cases stemming from robberies and other events in the fall of 2017

STATUS: Held in lieu of $2.2 million bond

Tisdol, who is known as "Chopacito" and lists an address of 52 Birge Ave. in Windsor Locks, had been "indexed" in an FBI investigation in early January after being seen on social media handling guns, according to the detective.

Moreover, a screenshot of a Snapchat post about 12 hours after the New Britain robbery showed Tisdol wearing "a similar black bubble-style jacket and black undershirt" to those worn by the robber shown in the surveillance video, one of the Hartford officers reported.

The robber, who wasn't wearing gloves, got into the passenger's side of the 2005 luxury car where one of the victims was sitting in the driver's seat, waiting for his two passengers to come out of a smoke shop.

Story continues

New Britain police swabbed the car's passenger side door handles for DNA, although O'Connor's affidavit, signed three days after the robbery, doesn't report the results of DNA testing.

Tisdol is a suspect in an attempted robbery captured by the same surveillance cameras that showed the completed robbery but not reported until later in the day, the detective reported.

He added that Tisdol is a "person of interest" in recent armed robberies in East Hartford and Newington. The Newington robbery was reported 11 minutes before the New Britain holdup, and the robber and vehicle used appeared similar, according to O'Connor's affidavit.

Tisdol's also has other legal problems. He is facing six criminal cases that have been consolidated in Middletown Superior Court and is charged with willfully failing to appear in all of them on Oct. 8.

Failure to appear in court is among the easiest crimes to prove because officials witness it in the normal course of their jobs. Because all the cases against Tisdol in Middletown include felony charges, he is charged in each case with first-degree failure to appear, which carries up to five years in prison.

Moreover, if any of the Middletown cases go to trial, Tisdol's failure to appear in court can be used as evidence of "consciousness of guilt" on the other charges he is facing.

All the Middletown cases are based on events in the fall of 2017, when Tisdol was 15. Five of them involve robberies — sometimes more than one robbery. Those robberies include one that happened in Alumni Park in East Hartford and one in which a gun was fired at a pizza deliveryman in Windsor.

Tisdol is also facing drug and gun charges stemming from an incident in which New Britain police fired on a car in which he was a passenger, wounding Tisdol in both legs and killing the driver, Zoe Dowdell.

Tisdol was arrested Monday and is being held in lieu of $2.2 million bond.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.