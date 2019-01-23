Witness implicates El Chapo's wife in the alleged drug lord's most daring prison escape

NEW YORK — The secrets of Joaquín "El Chapo Guzmán's most daring prison escape were revealed Wednesday by a witness who provided the first evidence implicating the accused Mexican drug lord's wife, sons, and brother-in-law in the breakout.

Damaso Lopez Nuñez, a former Guzmán lieutenant, said his boss was determined to escape from Mexico's maximum Altiplano prison, where he was locked after a squad of Mexican Marines captured him in February 2014.

Testifying through a Spanish translator as a prosecution witness, Lopez said Guzmán's wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, began relaying the boss' instructions during a secret meeting that took place around April 2014 in Culiacán.

Guzmán was "taking the risk ... and thinking of escaping from prison," Lopez said Guzmán's wife told him, the boss' sons and others during the meeting.

The wife of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Emma Coronel Aispuro, arrives at the US Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn on January 14, 2019 in New York. (Photo by Don EMMERT / AFP) More

During a follow-up session a month or so later, Lopez said Coronel relayed additional instructions from her husband to the plotters: "A tunnel had to be built and they should start to work."

Watching and listening from a courtroom bench, Coronel showed no evident emotion during the testimony as she at times fidgeted with her nearly waist-length dark hair.

She later declined to comment on Lopez's testimony. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York similarly declined to comment when asked why Guzmán's wife had not been indicted with her husband on the criminal charges that have him facing a potential life term in prison.

Lopez testified that the group obeyed their leader's relayed instructions.

Guzmán's four adult sons scouted and bought a piece of property near the prison. The site became the starting point for an escape tunnel that was dug beneath the prison, Lopez told jurors.

To guide the tunneling work, Guzmán's team smuggled a global positioning system watch to the boss. Lopez said the watch gave the plotters precise coordinates for Guzmán's prison cell.

Lopez said he oversaw the work. At his boss' instructions, he said he also acquired a warehouse near the property purchased by Guzmán's sons. The effort was funded by $100,000 that Coronel said Guzman had directed to be sent to the plotters, said Lopez.

The tunneling work stretched into 2015. It was also loud. Guzmán later told him he had heard noises "for months" as the digging work got closer to his cell, Lopez testified. Other prison inmates complained about the noise, he told jurors, citing his leader's account.

Agents of the Criminal Investigation Agency and soldiers of the Mexican army escort senior lieutenant of US jailed drug lord, Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman, Damaso Lopez (C) after arresting him, in Mexico City on May 2, 2017. Mexico announced the arrest of a senior lieutenant of the jailed Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman who was allegedly engaged in a bloody struggle to lead the Sinaloa crime syndicate. More

The concrete below Guzmán's cell "had been very difficult to break through," Lopez testified.

Although prosecutors did not ask Lopez for precise construction details, previous public accounts have said that the tunnel was roughly a mile long and approximately 30 feet below ground. It also had a lighting system.

When the work neared an end, Guzmán relayed instructions that the escape should be scheduled for a weekend. That way, there would be no top officials at the prison.

Despite the tunneling noise and video security cameras in his cell, Guzmán escaped on July 11, 2015, by slipping through an opening in the floor of his shower.