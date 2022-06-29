Witness in Jasiel Correia extortion case arraigned on Brockton sex crime charges

BROCKTON — A pot vendor who was a witness in the marijuana extortion case against former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia was arraigned Wednesday morning in Brockton Superior Court on sex crime charges.

Brian Bairos, 43, was indicted on charges of sex trafficking, two counts of sexual contact with an animal and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. In court, he pleaded not guilty to each of the charges.

Per his attorney, Scott Gediman, Bairos lives in Harwich — though court documents list his address as West Bridgewater.

According to the lead prosecutor on the case, Assistant District Attorney Samantha Mullin, Bairos allegedly "drugged the victim and tried to force his family dog, a pit bull named Bane, to perform oral sex on the victim" in a hotel room in Brockton.

There is, according to Mullin, photographic evidence of the assault.

Mullin then asked the judge, Debra Squires-Lee, to order Bairos to be held without bail, to avoid contact with the victim and to lose possession of the family dog.

But Gediman asked that the dog, who has been in Bairos's family for six years, remain in the home as Bairos is also the father of three young children.

"Your honor, he's innocent until proven guilty," Gediman said.

Bairos was released on his own recognizance and was ordered to follow these terms: "The dog cannot leave the family residence, other than for walks in the immediate vicinity of the home, the family cannot purchase any additional pets, specifically dogs, and Bairos must cut all contact with the victim," Squires-Lee said.

Bairos is scheduled to appear in court for his pre-trial conference via Zoom on Sept. 19.

In May 2021, Bairos testified in federal court in Boston that he agreed to pay a bribe to former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia in order to receive a coveted letter of non-opposition to his marijuana business, the Fall River Herald News reported.

Bairos testified that a middleman set up the bribe, but that Bairos also met with Correia himself a couple of times at restaurants or cigar bars to discuss the deal’s "moving forward."

Bairos was among the witnesses who testified that they received an offer of immunity from prosecution in return for their testimony.

Correia was convicted of multiple charges and is now behind bars, as of April 2022according to the Bureau of Prisons, an inmate at a federal prison in Berlin, New Hampshire, beginning his six-year sentence for fraud and corruption that left a stain on city government and torched a rising political career.

With reporting by the Fall River Herald News.

