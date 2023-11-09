Witness list nearly 10 pages long for Kaitlin Armstrong trial

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The State continues calling witnesses Thursday for day six of Kaitlin Armstrong’s murder trial.

Police say she shot and killed pro cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson on May 11, 2022.

State prosecutors have presented a timeline of GPS, DNA, video and electronic evidence they say pins the murder on Armstrong.

Detective addresses Kaitlin Armstrong’s online searches in days, weeks after Wilson’s death

While the Defense has not called any of their own witnesses yet, during opening statements attorneys highlighted the fact that no eye witnesses saw Armstrong in person at the east Austin apartment where Wilson was killed.

On Wednesday, Det. Richard Spitler, the lead homicide investigator on this case, said explicitly that police found Armstrong’s DNA on Wilson’s bike, which investigators found in a patch of grass near the murder scene.

He also addressed Armstrong’s email records which show flight itineraries under her name from Austin to New York and one trip under the name Christie Armstrong. Note, Armstrong’s sister’s name is Christine.

Defendant’s former boyfriend Colin Strickland testifies at murder trial

Two of Armstrong’s friends testified saying they called police after learning of Wilson’s death to give APD information about Armstrong. Both said Armstrong had said – while discussing her relationship with former boyfriend Colin Strickland – that she wanted to kill Wilson. On the stand, those friends said they didn’t think much of it at the time because it’s a phrase people commonly use when emotions are high.

Earlier in the trial, Wilson’s brother Matt took the stand to speak to her personality. Wilson’s friend Caitlin Cash, who called 911 after finding on the floor, also testified.

It’s too early to tell how much longer the State will call witnesses, with the witness list being nearly 10 pages long. Everyone on that list could be called, but they more than likely all will not.

Wilson’s friends and family take up about three full rows in the courtroom. Her family has set up a foundation in her honor with the goal of using sports, recreation and the outdoors to build a community.

