Witness List in Trump Classified Documents Case Should Be Public, Press Say

(Bloomberg) -- The American public should know the identities of the dozens of witnesses who may testify against Donald Trump at a criminal trial over his handling of classified documents, a group of media organizations told a judge.

About 84 potential government witnesses — many of them characterized by Trump’s lawyers as his long-time acquaintances and employee — should have their names disclosed publicly instead of left under seal as Special Counsel Jack Smith has requested, the group said in a filing Monday in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The list is particularly important because Trump, who denies wrongdoing, has already been “forbidden, on pain of contempt” from speaking to potential witnesses about the case, the coalition of media organizations said.

Filing the list “is a highly significant initial step in this extraordinary prosecution,” the group said. “It will mark the first time that the Court has instructed the Government to inform Trump of the identities of persons who may offer testimony that prosecutors believe will incriminate him.”

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 counts, including willful retention of national defense information, withholding a document or record and conspiring to obstruct justice. The special counsel has asked to move the current Aug. 14 trial date to Dec. 11 due to the sensitive nature of some evidence.

Smith asked to file the witness list under seal after the court ordered Trump to refrain from speaking directly to those who might testify against him in the case. The coalition, which seeks court permission to intervene in the case, argued the public should know who the witnesses are given what’s at stake for the Trump.

A representative for Smith declined to comment. Trump’s lawyers didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment. Trump, who will be allowed to see the list regardless, hasn’t objected to the list being filed under seal, according to the media group’s filing.

“The list is not trivial to the process or the Defendant,” the media group said. “In fact, along with the public Indictment, it reflects a turning point from the secrecy of the Grand Jury investigation to the public administration of justice involving the highest level of power in American Government.”

The case is US v. Trump, 23-cr-80101, US District Court, Southern District of Florida (Miami).

