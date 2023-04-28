Witness lists filed in case seeking to suspend former DA's law license

Apr. 27—EAU CLAIRE — Local attorneys, judges, law enforcement officers, courthouse employees and mental health experts are among witnesses who may be called in a case that seeks to suspend the law license of Eau Claire County's former top prosecutor.

The State Supreme Court's Office of Lawyer Regulation, which started the case nearly a year ago, is asking to suspend Gary King's law license for nine months due to bad behavior. Numerous colleagues allege the events happened toward the end of his time as the county's district attorney.

King resigned in 2021 amid an investigation ordered by the governor's office into accusations of sexual harassment and questions of his sobriety in court. When King announced he would be leaving office, a statement he released said he had "sought professional assistance to address my health" and that long hours of his job had taken a toll on him.

Last May, the Office of Lawyer Regulation filed its two-count complaint against King seeking temporary suspension of his law license.

Preliminary witness lists show those who will likely give testimony to a referee — an official appointed by the State Supreme Court to hear the case. The referee's recommendation then goes to the State Supreme Court to decide on suspension or other discipline.

The Office of Lawyer Regulation's witness list has 22 names. Numerous prosecutors who worked alongside King, including his former deputy and current District Attorney Peter Rindal, are included. Based on the complaint filed last spring, those who worked in the office had reported King sometimes sleeping on the job, smelling of intoxicants and behaving erratically and abusively around staff members.

Eau Claire County judges Sarah Harless and Michael Schumacher are also among witnesses on the list.

Schumacher had filed a grievance to the Office of Lawyer Regulation, claiming that he observed King "nod off, jerk his head, and lose his balance for the next 40 minutes" during a June 2021 meeting.

Harless asked the prosecutor to undergo a breath test before a sentencing hearing due to him appearing either ill or intoxicated at the time. A sheriff's deputy administered the test, getting a weak reading that indicated a .047 blood-alcohol concentration. This led the judge to adjourn the hearing and file a grievance about King.

Five employees of the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, including those listed in the complaint as having observed King's behavior that indicated he was intoxicated, are also on the witness list.

Another witness is Jessica Bryan, the county's victim witness coordinator. She has a federal lawsuit pending against King for sexual harassment.

Meanwhile, attorneys for King filed a list with 10 names. Eau Claire defense attorneys Dana Smetana and Michael Cohen are listed as witnesses for King. An assistant district attorney also is on the list.

King's side also includes two mental health experts on its witness list.

Dr. Jacqueline Landess, a forensic psychiatrist from Madison, and John Weibel, a licensed professional counselor and clinical substance abuse counselor from Madison, both appear.

There is some overlap on both witness lists. King, Rindal, Bryan and the district attorney's office manager appear on each.

According to a scheduling order in the case, both sides have until August to have their final witness lists submitted. A hearing and pretrial conference are then slated for September.

While the case over his law license is pending, so is the federal civil lawsuit that Bryan filed against King in January 2022. She alleges King sexually harassed her numerous times between summer 2019 and early 2021 while they both worked in the county Courthouse.

The most recent filing in that case was in February and it indicated the parties had jointly agreed to go into a mediation. The outcome of that is not available through online court records filed in the case.

While Judge William Conley did grant both parties additional time to file pretrial motions while they attempted mediation, the jury trial scheduled for August currently remains on the court's calendar.

Sexual harassment allegations against King led to a 2021 internal investigation by the county government, which determined the former district attorney did harass and act inappropriately toward female coworkers. As a result, County Administrator Kathryn Schauf told King he could not have one-on-one contact behind closed doors with other employees.

King was first elected Eau Claire County's district attorney in 2012.