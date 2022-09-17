Witness: Lucas escalated incident that resulted in Price's shooting death

Sep. 17—After taking a one-day break Friday, testimony in the murder trial of former Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas is scheduled to resume in the 354th District Court on Monday morning.

Jurors heard Thursday from several witnesses who were at the scene of Jonathan Price's shooting death the night of Oct. 3, 2020. They also watched video obtained from the incident as the prosecution pressed its case. Prosecutors allege that Lucas shot Price unnecessarily, resulting in the unarmed man's death.

Price's defense attorneys continued to claim that Lucas was justified in using deadly force in self-defense.

Among those testifying Thursday was Nicholas Malone, a close friend to Price. Malone said he considered Price to more like an older brother. Price had joined Malone and his brother Jason to commiserate after the family attended Malone's father's funeral earlier that day. The three had been drinking during the afternoon and decided that night to go to a convenience store in Wolfe City to buy cigarettes, Malone testified.

During Malone's testimony, the jury observed a video obtained from a camera above the store's entrance.

Malone said he, his brother and Price were just hanging out at the store and having a good time when he heard glass break and he observed Price getting into a scuffle with another man.

"My brother and I tried to pull them apart," Malone said, adding that the argument went on "for a few seconds" before the two were pulled apart and everyone seemed to calm down.

Malone said he had returned to his brother's pickup and was about to sit in the passenger side when he observed Lucas driving up in his patrol car. Malone called for Price to get into the truck.

"It seemed like it all happened as soon as he got there," Malone said.

There was no audio with the video, but Malone said he remembered that when Lucas grabbed his friend, Price responded by saying, "I'm not going to be detained."

Assistant District Attorney Allison Flanagan asked Malone whether Price was doing anything aggressive. Malone replied that he believed Lucas was the one escalating the situation.

After Price reportedly failed to comply with his demands, Lucas used a Taser to subdue him, according to testimony.

Malone testified that he was behind Price when the Taser was deployed.

"It knocked Jonathan down for a minute, but he stood back up," Malone said. "He (Price) held his hand up and that's when I heard the gunshot."

Under cross-examination by defense attorney Toby Shook, Malone admitted the three had been drinking during the afternoon, including mason jars full of moonshine. Price reportedly had consumed two. Malone said Price was still drinking on the way to the convenience store, but he didn't believe Price would be a problem.

Malone also agreed that Price had disobeyed the orders from Lucas to comply, but he said he still believed that it was the defendant who escalated the situation that night.