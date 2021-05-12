Witness: Man angered by Texas deputies in yard killed them

·2 min read

EDEN, Texas (AP) — A West Texas man accused of fatally shooting two sheriff's deputies was angry they were in his yard trying to catch a dog and he told them he would open fire if they didn't leave, a witness said.

“They walked up towards him, rushed him, and he pulled a gun, and shots were fired,” David Hutchings told the San Angelo Standard-Times.

The shooting happened Monday evening in Eden, a city of about 1,300 people roughly 210 miles (340 kilometers) southwest of Dallas. Officials say Concho County deputies Stephen Jones and Samuel Leonard were killed and city employee Ronnie Winans was injured.

DPS said Wednesday that Jeffrey Nicholas, 28, opened fire on Jones and Leonard after they “made contact” with him while responding to a dog complaint. 

Officials have said little else about what happened before the shooting, which is being investigated by the Texas Rangers. Nicholas is jailed in nearby Tom Green County Detention Center on two charges of capital murder of a peace officer.

Hutchings, a city employee who helps with animal control, told the newspaper that the officers were helping city employees collect two dogs that had bitten someone earlier in the day. 

The deputies had already caught one of the dogs and the other one ran into Nicholas’ yard. Hutchings said Nicholas did not own either animal. 

Nicholas told the deputies they couldn't enter his yard to get the dog, then that they should “get off his property” and that he “has his civil rights,” Hutchings said.

He said Nicholas told the deputies that he would shoot them, and then opened fire.

Hutchins said Winans, who is his boss, was shot in the stomach when a bullet went through door of a city pickup. DPS said Wednesday that Winans was in stable condition.

The funeral for Leonard is set for Monday, Jones' funeral is set for Wednesday.

Recommended Stories

  • Black Dunkin’ Donuts manager charged after fatally punching man who called him slur

    When a Dunkin’ customer hurled racist slurs at an employee, he was met with a punch to the head that proved to be fatal. This is when he began arguing with the store’s Black manager, Corey Pujols. Pujols, 27, told police that the man was being “extremely rude” and called him a racial slur.

  • Andrew Garfield says if he's ever desperate for money he will let people pay him to whisper his iconic 'Social Network' line in their ear

    The actor, who played Eduardo Saverin, said he came up with the idea to whisper his famous line during a scene toward the end of the 2010 movie.

  • Miami man who bought Lamborghini with COVID-19 relief money sentenced to six years

    A Miami businessman was sentenced to more than six years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to fleecing millions from a federal COVID-19 relief program and buying luxury items with the money, including a $318,000 Lamborghini Huracán Evo.

  • Janet Jackson's brothers react to Justin Timberlake's apology: 'It takes a man to step up and do that'

    Jackie Jackson admits fallout from the 2004 Super Bowl performance "hurt Janet."

  • Beachgoer stumbles upon rare, 'troubling' sight: 'This is why I avoid the ocean'

    On May 7, a beachgoer in Newport Beach, Calif. discovered a strange-looking fish that had washed ashore.

  • Evangeline Lilly Hit the Beach to Start Training for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

    Lilly's "Wasp workout" is all about building the right foundation for strength.

  • White supremacy is top security threat, Garland says

    Attorney General Merrick Garland told Congress on Wednesday that violence incited by white supremacists poses “the most dangerous threat to our democracy.” That assertion reflects near-universal consensus among national security experts, including those who worked for the Trump administration.

  • Ben Affleck reportedly started 'flooding' Jennifer Lopez with 'loving and longing' emails in February

    No, you haven't accidentally stepped into a time machine and emerged back in 2003: it appears Bennifer really might be a thing again. After it was revealed Monday that exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently vacationed together for a week, TMZ reported Tuesday that they "didn't just rekindle their romance within the last two weeks," but "instead, it's been building since February." According to the report, Lopez and Affleck, who broke up in 2004, were in "very regular contact" beginning in early February, when Affleck "started flooding her with emails" while she was filming a movie in the Dominican Republic. "We're told the tone of the emails wasn't just friendly," TMZ says, "but more loving and longing for Jen." Affleck in one instance reportedly told Lopez she looked beautiful in photos and that he wished he could be down there with her in the Dominican Republic. They apparently emailed each other back and forth for Lopez's entire film shoot, which went until the end of April. The two were subsequently spotted together in May, setting the internet aflame and sparking rumors of a rekindled romance — though a source told Page Six at the time, "They are friends." But on Monday, E! News quoted a source as saying Affleck and Lopez have "picked up where they last left off," also saying, "the chemistry is unreal." Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially announced they were calling off their engagement in April, and Rodriguez, E! also reported, is apparently "shocked that J.Lo has moved on." So, is Bennifer really back, then? Affleck's buddy Matt Damon, for one, is rooting for these crazy kids. "I love them both," Damon told Today. "I hope it's true. That would be awesome." More stories from theweek.comThe doom-loop of a falling fertility rateThe real reason Liz Cheney lost her jobDemocrats are fiddling while Republicans prepare to burn down Rome

  • 'American Idol' contestant Caleb Kennedy leaving competition after shocking social media post resurfaces

    The 16-year-old country singer has lost his shot at becoming the next American Idol, after a video circulated of him sitting next to someone wearing what appears to be a Ku Klux Klan hood.

  • Biden issues executive order following mounting cyberattacks

    President Biden signed an executive order Wednesday to improve the country’s cybersecurity following a series of high-profile cyberattacks in both the public and private sectors. Why it matters: The United States is facing mounting cyberattacks — from the Colonial Pipeline hack to the SolarWinds and Microsoft Exchange attacks — and the Biden administration is feeling pressured to act quickly to combat vulnerabilities in the country’s infrastructure.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The executive order will remove barriers to increase information sharing between the government and private sector to allow IT service providers to report breaches.“We'll be leading an effort to really solidify those details and define the threshold that needs to be shared for specific incidents, but it needs to be shared within specific timelines on a sliding scale based on the severity of the incident,” a senior administration official explained. The order will also implement stronger cybersecurity standards across the federal government, including moving to secure cloud-based services.A senior administration official noted that outdated models or unencrypted data is one of the causes of compromised data, and the government must act as a leader in the space. The order establishes a Cybersecurity Safety Review Board, modeled on the National Transportation Safety Board, to investigate incidents.The executive order will also create baseline security standards for any software sold to the government, which in part will require developers to allow for greater visibility into their security data and software creation.“Colonial fundamentally was an IT incident, and this executive order will make IT software more secure,” an administration official said, noting that with more rigorous standards put in place, some of these IT incidents can be mitigated.What we're watching: The administration official noted this is just one step in Biden’s push to strengthen America’s cybersecurity apparatus. Several lawmakers have called for the passage of cybersecurity bills in the wake of the latest attacks.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Tom Brady vs. Patriots in New England will be a showdown like no other in NFL history

    This will be a cauldron of emotions — nostalgia, appreciation, friendship, devotion, defiance, rivalry, desperation, one-upmanship.

  • Dallas, San Antonio and Oklahoma City to face 'nasty' severe weather

    AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring the potential for rounds of flooding rainfall and severe weather that are expected to erupt across portions of the Plains this weekend into early next week. After a below-average number of tornadoes in the month of April 2021, conditions are coming together for an active severe weather pattern in mid-May. There were just 73 tornadoes reported across the United States in April, well short of the three-year average for the month of 224, according to the Storm Prediction Center. May has already produced more than 100 tornado reports. Violent thunderstorms ravaged portions of southern Louisiana late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, bringing down trees and power lines across much of the Uptown portion of New Orleans. Farther west, flooding downpours and high winds wreaked havoc on eastern Texas where a wind gust of 48 mph was recorded in Huntsville, Texas, located about 70 miles north of Houston. Experts say more rounds of flooding downpours and severe weather are expected this weekend and into early next week. However, the area being targeted will be centered over portions of the southern Plains rather than the Southeast. This will come as a relief to residents in waterlogged portions of the Southeast as a broad area of high pressure centered over the Great Lakes will allow portions of the region to start the process of drying out. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP As high pressure builds in the East Friday, a southeasterly flow will begin to set up across much of the southern Plains. Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be allowed to move north into portions of Kansas, Missouri, central Illinois and portions of central Indiana, which will set the stage for thunderstorms and heavy rainfall to spread across the region. "A series of weak disturbances are expected to track eastward from the Rockies and into the Plains Friday through the weekend," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. One of these weak storms that will move out of the Rockies will bring the threat for locally severe thunderstorms from the Texas Panhandle to southwestern Kansas Friday afternoon through Friday night. These storms will be capable of producing hail and strong wind gusts that could potentially reach an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph. Cities like Dodge City, Kansas; Amarillo, Texas; and Roswell, New Mexico, should be on alert for any rapidly developing severe thunderstorms. Motorists along Interstate 40 should also remain vigilant, especially where heavy downpours can result in rapidly reduced visibility. "Storms will continue to move across the Midwest into the weekend as warm and increasingly humid air advances northward through the southern Plains and clashes with cooler air farther north," Anderson said. Cities like Kansas City; Omaha; St. Louis; and Peoria, Illinois, will be at risk for rounds of heavy rainfall and locally severe storms. There is the potential for flash flooding, especially where heavy downpours repeatedly move over the same areas. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 8 inches of rainfall is possible in these areas. Motorists traveling through this region should remain on alert for sudden downpours, which can lower visibility to less than a few hundred feet at times. Ponding can also occur in any low-lying or poor drainage areas. "Some locations may end up with up to 8 inches of rainfall over a three-day period and the strongest storms may produce locally damaging wind gusts, especially over the southern half of Kansas and Missouri," Anderson said. Along with the flooding threat and surge in humidity levels across the Midwest and southern Plains this weekend, a potent storm will approach the region from the west. A dip in the jet stream pattern, along with warm and increasingly humid conditions ahead of a potent storm tracking out of the Rockies, will bring the threat for severe to the southern Plains early next week. "Early next week, storms could become more widespread and very nasty in the south-central Plains, including parts of central Texas," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. The exact location of severe weather has not been solidified yet, but meteorologists caution that severe thunderstorms can often carry a number of risks including hail, torrential rainfall, damaging wind gusts and even isolated tornadoes. As the severe threat gets underway in the Plains early next week, storms are expected to return to Louisiana and portions of the Southeast. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • 10-year-old girl working on baseball field with dad dies in ATV crash, Ohio family says

    A 10-year-old Ohio girl helping her dad prepare a baseball field died in an ATV accident, officials say.

  • More than 120 retired generals and admirals wrote to Biden appearing to back a false election conspiracy and questioning his mental health

    The letter published by "Flag Officers 4 America" appeared to advance a false conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was illegitimate.

  • Ex-cops in Floyd death claim witness coercion, harm of leak

    Attorneys for three former Minneapolis officers awaiting trial in George Floyd's death will be in court Thursday to argue pretrial motions, including a request that prosecutors be sanctioned after media reports that Derek Chauvin had planned to plead guilty a year ago, and allegations that they haven't disclosed information about the alleged coercion of a witness. Attorneys for Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao have said they want the court to require prosecuting attorneys to submit affidavits under oath that they aren't responsible for the leak to the media. In a filing late Wednesday, Thao's attorney also alleged that the Hennepin County medical examiner was coerced to include “neck compression” in his findings — and that prosecutors knew of it.

  • Halle Berry Just Wore an Unzipped Sweatshirt With Nothing Underneath

    "Cooking up something fun..."

  • Asian Sixth Grader Allegedly Punched, Called 'Covid Starter' in NY

    An Asian American sixth grader in Syosset, NY was allegedly attacked by students who blamed him for COVID-19 and demanded that he go back to his “own country” last week. Recess bullies: The incident reportedly occurred during recess at South Woods Middle School on May 6, reported News 12. In a Facebook post, the student’s mother claimed that her son was told “Go back to your country, Asian!” after being pushed and punched by another student.

  • Triller is suing YouTuber Ethan Klein's podcast for $50 million, claiming he illegally distributed Jake Paul's fight

    Triller has filed a lawsuit against Ethan Klein's "H3 Podcast," claiming the channel pirated the company's Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight.

  • The Kardashians Are in ‘Shock’ Over How ‘Obsessed’ Kourtney & Travis Are With Each Other

    Exhibit A: Travis has a "Kourtney's orgasm"-scented candle now.

  • Search ends for missing Midlands teen girl with medical condition, deputies say

    The 14-year-old girl left without her medication, according to the sheriff’s office.