Witness: Man confronted gunman who ambushed, killed officer

COLLEEN SLEVIN and JAMES ANDERSON
·3 min read

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man was shopping when he heard the gunfire that killed a suburban Denver police officer, rushed out of the store with his gun and shot the suspect, according to a worker who saw the shooting.

Bill Troyanos told Denver news station KMGH-TV that he was working at the Army Navy Surplus store in downtown Arvada on Monday when he and a man later identified by police as 40-year-old John Hurley heard shots and spotted a gunman in a plaza outside. Troyanos said Hurley rushed to confront the shooter.

“He did not hesitate; he didn’t stand there and think about it. He totally heard the gunfire, went to the door, saw the shooter and immediately ran in that direction,” Troyanos said. “I just want to make sure his family knows how heroic he was.”

Troyanos said he heard five or six shots fired from Hurley’s gun. The gunman, identified by police as 59-year-old Ronald Troyke, fell against a parked vehicle, he said.

Hurley, who lived in the city of Golden, was killed, as were the gunman and Arvada police Officer Gordon Beesley, a 19-year department veteran and beloved school resource officer. Police have not said who shot Hurley or the gunman.

Police Chief Link Strate on Tuesday called Hurley a “true hero who likely disrupted what could have been a larger loss of life.” He said the gunman targeted the officer because he was wearing an Arvada police uniform and badge.

“Officer Beasley was ambushed by someone who expressed hatred of police officers,” Strate said.

A note left behind by Troyke and recovered after the shooting contained threats against Arvada police officers, Detective Dave Snelling told the AP on Wednesday.

The Gazette, citing officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, reported the note was found in Troyke's apartment.

Authorities were still investigating the shooting that happened in Olde Town Arvada, a historic and popular downtown district with restaurants, breweries and shops about 7 miles (10 kilometers) northwest of downtown Denver.

Cody Soules, who went to high school in Colorado Springs with Hurley, recalled his friend as an idealist who was outspoken on political issues but always wished the best for everyone he met. Hurley, known to friends as Johnny, was working with a catering company before he died, Soules said.

“John was a good guy, a big-hearted person. He wanted to make a change in our society,” said Soules, a general contractor and yoga instructor who lives near Napa, California. “When we were in high school, we were troublemakers, and we got into a bit of trouble. But he had a good heart."

“I know for sure he was doing what he thought was the right thing, trying to protect those people,” Soules said.

Hurley’s sister, Erin Hurley, declined to comment when contacted by the AP but said her family planned to issue a statement at some point.

She wrote on Facebook: “Johnny acted without hesitation and possibly saved many lives while sacrificing his own.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • California police fatally shoot driver in wrong-way big rig chase

    A driver in a stolen big rig truck led California Highway Patrol on a nearly hourlong, wrong-way chase overnight before police fatally shot him, according to officials.

  • Pedestrian Bridge Collapses Onto Anacostia Freeway in Washington

    A pedestrian bridge collapsed onto the Anacostia Freeway in northeast Washington on June 23, injuring at least six people, DC Fire and EMS said.Of the six injured, four were taken to a nearby hospital, and a hazmat unit was called in to handle diesel fuel leaking from a truck trapped under the fallen bridge, the fire department said. At least one other vehicle was hit by debris, officials said.Video and photos taken by DCFD’s Engine 27 show two vehicles under parts of the collapsed bridge. Credit: DCFD Engine 27 via Storyful

  • Border Patrol chief, who supported wall, is leaving job

    The chief of the Border Patrol said Wednesday he was leaving his job after less than two years in a position that lies in the crosshairs of polarizing political debate. Rodney Scott wrote to agents that he will be reassigned. Scott, a career agent, was appointed chief in January 2020 and enthusiastically embraced then-President Donald Trump's policies, particularly on building a border wall.

  • Britney Spears’s boyfriend Sam Asghari shows supports in #FreeBritney shirt

    Asghari rarely comments on Britney's legal situation, keeping his Instagram feed filled with positive posts about his "lioness."

  • Drake Bell pleads guilty to felony endangerment charge

    Drake Bell, the former star of the popular Nickelodeon show “Drake & Josh,” pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges relating to a girl who met him online and attended one of his concerts in Cleveland in 2017, when she was 15. Jared “Drake” Bell, 34, of West Hollywood, California, pleaded guilty via Zoom to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Defense attorney Ian Friedman said Wednesday that he could not comment on the case but said it will be revealed at sentencing “why Mr. Bell chose to enter today's plea.”

  • Chief fires Miami’s most powerful police couple. They vow to fight for their jobs

    Two of Miami’s top-ranked police officers — a couple with almost a half-century of combined law enforcement experience and personnel jackets brimming with commendations and promotions — were fired Tuesday for not being truthful about an accident involving a city-issued SUV, said Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo.

  • ‘Redneck Rave’ Descends Into Throat Slashing, Impalements, and Mass Arrests

    Screenshot/YouTubeA massive country music festival in Kentucky this past weekend started off on rocky footing: Police found meth, marijuana, and an open bottle of alcohol in the first vehicle they stopped at a traffic checkpoint. One of the people in the car had two active warrants out for their arrest.“We were like, ‘Well, this doesn’t bode well for the weekend,’” Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle told the Lexington Herald-Leader.By the end of the five-day bash, dubbed the “Redneck Rave,” one

  • Investigation underway after shooting in Roseville

    Officers are investigating a shooting in Roseville on Monday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. on the 3000 block of Douglas Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found one person with life-threatening injuries, police said. The suspect fled in a vehicle and is still outstanding, Roseville police said. He is described as 5o years old, bald and wearing a black hoodie. This is a developing story. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.

  • Man accused of raping parole officer at gunpoint during check-in, Tennessee cops say

    The alleged assault occurred at the man’s apartment, according to police.

  • Allison Mack Revealed The Secrets Of NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere’s “Branding Ceremony”

    On June 30, actress and former NXIVM recruiter Allison Mack is set to receive a sentence for charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and forced labor. But according to prosecutors, who are now arguing for a lighter sentence, Mack played a key role in turning over damning evidence of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere’s manipulation and abuse. “Although Mack could have provided even more substantial assistance had she made the decision to cooperate earlier, Mack provided significant,

  • Antivirus mogul John McAfee dies by suicide in a Spain jail while awaiting extradition on tax evasion charges

    John McAfee, the founder of the antivirus software McAfee, was awaiting extradition to the United States on tax-related criminal charges.

  • Police: Teen girl fights off attacker during Sunnyvale burglary

    Police say the mother woke up to find the suspect straddling her with a knife to her throat early Saturday morning.

  • Alleged murderer of former Florida state senator’s son caught by U.S. marshals, police say

    The death of former state Sen. Daphne Campbell’s son was the result of a love triangle with a twist, according to state prosecutors: The woman who shot him was the jilted ex-girlfriend of a woman who spent the night in Jason Campbell’s bed.

  • Man who went viral for courtroom defense found guilty of double murder, attempted murder

    Ronnie Oneal III, who went viral for his fiery opening statements in a Florida courtroom while acting as his own defense attorney, has been found guilty of the March 2018 murders of his disabled young daughter, Ron’Niveya Oneal, and her mother, Kenyatta Barron. Oneal, 32, was also found guilty of the attempted first-degree murder of his son, Ronnie, 11, who took the witness stand against his father, telling him, “You stabbed me,” in his testimony.

  • Texas Grandmother Slain While Waiting For An Early Morning Gym Class In What Police Say Was Robbery Gone Wrong

    A 62-year-old Texas grandmother was gunned down in front of a gym in what authorities have described as an attempted robbery gone wrong, and now her loved ones are pleading for the public’s help to identify her killers. Elsa Mikeska was ambushed Thursday in the parking lot of Life Fit Personal Fitness Studio in Houston. She was on her way to a 5:00 a.m. fitness class when at 4:50 a.m., an unidentified man parked his vehicle near the victim’s car, according to ABC 13. Two passengers exited the SU

  • Former Houston megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell reports to prison

    Caldwell pleaded guilty earlier this year to defrauding investors in a multi-million dollar scheme.

  • Egypt sentences TikTok star to 10 years in prison for 'human trafficking'

    Egyptian police on Tuesday arrested a Tiktok star who has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for her posts on social media. Haneen Hossam, a 20-year-old Cairo University student who became an influencer on video sharing app Tiktok, was sentenced in absentia on Sunday alongside four others. While all five were fined 2,000 Egyptian pounds (£9,160) for encouraging women to share videos in exchange for money, which Egyptian authorities equated to human trafficking, Ms Hossam received a harsher

  • Allison Mack Turned Over Audio Recording of Keith Raniere Detailing ‘Branding’ Ritual

    Allison Mack provided federal prosecutors with an audio tape that helped convict sex cult leader Keith Raniere in which Raniere and Mack have a chilling discussion about how to brand his “slaves,” prosecutors said in a memo on Monday. Mack, the former “Smallville” star, is due to be sentenced on June 30 for her role […]

  • What is causing outbursts of rage on planes and grocery checkout lines?

    Last week, a stranger threatened to beat up me and my husband at a store. Apparently, this happens all the time. Why? ‘No matter what the charts show, people are still unemployed or fending off the creditors unleashed by the wreckage of their businesses.’ Photograph: LM Otero/AP Last week, a stranger threatened to beat up me and my husband in the checkout area of a grocery store. What set him off was that my husband, en route to return an unwanted item, had brushed past him. The man announced th

  • This Arlington teen vanished 20 years ago. Soon the runaway case took a drastic turn

    It was not a secret that Margarette “Ann” Cuauhtli wanted to leave home when she turned 17.