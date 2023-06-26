Witness: Moore grandmother waited several days to report girl's death

Jun. 26—The ex-husband of a Moore woman accused of killing their granddaughter and stuffing her in a trash bin described for a judge how he learned the 3-year-old was dead and discovered her body.

Lyle Nolan said Becky Vreeland broke the news after pulling him into a bedroom during a June 21, 2022, gathering to celebrate their son Kyle's release from jail.

"She told me there had been an accident over the weekend with Riley," Nolan testified Thursday during Vreeland's preliminary hearing. "She said she had fallen into a big green dumpster."

Nolan said he asked the woman "did you take her to the hospital?"

"She said, 'she's deceased," he testified.

"Did you call 911?" Nolan said he asked Vreeland next.

"No," came the response, according to the witness.

"I knew right then I needed to call 911," he said.

With a dispatcher in his ear, Nolan said he set out to find the dumpster.

"I just opened up the lid and once I saw her I closed it," he testified. "I saw Riley and she was covered in maggots."

Vreeland, 61, of Moore, is charged with first-degree murder. Cleveland County prosecutors allege she killed the child by "inflicting blunt force trauma" before dumping her body inside a green city trash can.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Vreeland told a detective she woke up the morning of June 18 and discovered the child was not in her bed.

"Vreeland advised she went into the backyard searching for the child when she observed the green trash can lid was closed the detective reported in the affidavit. "Vreeland advised she had placed toys inside the trash can the night before and she had left the lid open.

Vreeland told the detective she noticed a ladder beside the trash can that was not there the previous night. She said she looked inside the trash can and the child's feet sticking out of the toys.

"Vreeland advised she left the child in the trash can because she was so upset and she did not want to tell her son about the child's death until he had been released from jail and been able to have Father's Day with the other kids," the detective reported.

Vreeland acknowledged using a wooden bed leg to spank her grandchildren when they misbehave, but denied striking them anywhere except the bottom.

Detectives, during a search of Vreeland's house, found "two separate areas inside the residence where red stains consistent with blood were observed," the detective reported.

Detectives also observed marks in the drywall that appeared to have been made with a blunt object.

An investigator from the state medical examiner's office found three separate skull fractures on the victim that "were not consistent with a fall," according to the affidavit."

Vreeland's preliminary hearing was continued until July 18.