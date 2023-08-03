Witness in murder trial admits on stand he lied to the police

Aug. 2—SCRANTON — A key witness in a murder trial underway in Lackawanna County Court admitted Wednesday he lied to the police about details regarding what happened the night of the killing.

The acknowledgement by the witness, a 16-year-old boy, came during the second day of testimony in the trial of Taaj Qaadir Blan, 22, who was accused of fatally shooting 35-year-old Pernell Simmons on Aug. 8 outside the his Carbondale apartment.

Also on trial on charges they tried to cover it up are Blan's parents — Angelo C. Smith, 49, and Margaret A. Del Castillo, 47. Erica Lynn Searcy, 39, who is Smith's former girlfriend, faces similar counts.

Witnesses called Wednesday included several investigators in the state police who examined evidence like bullet fragments, DNA samples and cell phone data.

It also included testimony from Cpl. Daniel Nilon, who showed jurors a zoomed in, albeit pixilated, image of the shooter's face captured from a surveillance camera positioned in the parking lot where Simmons was killed.

"So corporal, what are we looking at," asked Deputy District Attorney Sara Varela.

"The defendant," Nilon replied.

However, much of the day's drama centered on a 16-year-old boy who had been in the car with Blan at the moment police said he shot Simmons.

That teenager's mother is Searcy. Blan and the teen, though not blood-related, are like brothers.

At one point, District Attorney Mark Powell questioned if the teenage witness took cues from Blan.

"Can you do me a favor and stop looking over there for an answer," Powell said as he gestured toward Blan.

The Times-Tribune is not identifying the teen witness because he is a juvenile. The teenager is not charged with a crime.

The teen did not dispute Blan pulled the trigger.

However, aspects of his statement to the police changed between when he initially talked to them in November and when he spoke again late last month.

Notably, he testified he had been frightened of Simmons, who on voice messages claimed gang affiliation and responsibility for a dozen murders, despite an earlier statement he had not been afraid.

Story continues

Attorney Robert Saurman, who represents Blan, is defending his client by claiming the shooting was self-defense. The teen testified on cross-examination by Saurman he believed his life was at risk.

Powell pressed the teenage witness on the discrepancies in his statements.

"Is it OK to lie about certain things so long as it benefits you?" Powell asked.

"In certain situations, it's OK," the teenager replied.

However, he said the version of the shooting he gave under oath Wednesday is the truth.

By his testimony, the story began with a hankering for marijuana.

Simmons had some for sale, so the teenage witness got in contact with him.

Simmons wanted to meet at a park in town to conduct the sale, but the teenager, who was 15 at the time, didn't have a ride.

Simmons told him to find one. "You're on my time," he said.

Simmons' messages became frightening and the teenager — who worked as a janitor at a building close to Simmons' Fallbrook Street apartment — tearfully explained the situation to Blan.

Initially, the witness told police it had been Simmons who did not show up. The teenager could not give an answer to Powell questioning of why he would lie.

Blan offered to help the witness resolve the issue, he testified. Together, they drove to Simmons' home.

Simmons, however, came out and threatened to shoot the car. Blan fired seven times from a 9mm handgun he is licensed to possess.

Simmons, investigators have testified, did not actually have a gun. The teenage witness testified he had no way of knowing that.

The teenager also disputed in his testimony aspects of an alleged cover-up.

He sought to walk back earlier statements that shell casings had been flushed down the toilet and testified Blan actually had been on his way to the police station with the gun used in the shooting when the police pulled him over.

After court, Powell said he might evaluate after the trial whether to file charges against the teen of making false statements to the police.

"Our whole justice system hinges on people testifying truthfully," Powell said.

The teenager's attorney, Thomas Munley, declined to comment.

The district attorney's office is expected to rest its case Thursday.

Saurman and defense attorneys Shane Scanlon, who represents Del Castillo; and Terrence McDonald, who represents Smith; signaled to Judge Margaret Bisginani Moyle they expect to call witnesses.

Attorney Bernard Brown, who represents Searcy, said he does not expect to call defense witnesses.

Blan is charged with first- and third-degree murder, among other offenses. The other defendants face counts of obstruction of justice, hindering apprehension and evidence tampering.

