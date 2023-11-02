Witness: Naked man steals Las Vegas police car
Sean Johnson is sharing his account of what happened moments before a named man stole a police truck. Paulina Bucka reports.
Supply chain logistics platform Flexport is acquiring the assets of shuttered digital freight network Convoy, according to a memo Flexport CEO Ryan Petersen sent to staff Wednesday. Flexport will restore Convoy's trucking logistics services for customers in the coming weeks, according to the memo, shared by Freight Waves. Petersen said Flexport won't acquire the business or any of its liabilities, but does plan to retain "a small group of team members from their core product and engineering team."
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon suspects the Fed might be more inclined to raise rates again than many investors currently expect.
A Berlin-based software developer is fighting back after X suspended his account, claiming that research he conducted on the platform violated the company's terms of service. Following Elon Musk's chaotic takeover of the platform, Travis Brown's research figured heavily in reporting that painted X, formerly Twitter, in an unflattering light. Brown worked on open source projects at Twitter for a year well before Musk's tenure.
Nine women and three men who sit on the FTX trial jury are expected to begin deliberating tomorrow about whether Sam Bankman-Fried intentionally defrauded customers, lenders and investors.
"Dream Scenario" actor details his three-hour experience on set of DC's troubled release, which featured various digitally created cameos.
The double-walled set made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things list this year — and we know you'll love it too.
The race for the top spot among men in the Yahoo Sports pound-for-pound rankings is a two-man race between heavyweight champion Jon Jones and lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.
The Falcons are making a quarterback change.
Here's how the Fed's pause on raising interest rates would affect savings products, various types of loans and credit cards.
If Alabama is going to return to its former glory, it will need to summon up some of its old spirit against LSU.
The first of the month has arrived, and fantasy analyst Dan Titus is here to collect all the data surrounding NBA rookies in the early going.
HubSpot, the Boston-based marketing software maker and CRM platform, announced today it's acquiring the B2B data provider Clearbit to enhance its platform with third-party company data spanning millions of businesses. The deal also brings Clearbit's over 400,0000 users and 1,500+ business customers to HubSpot and will eventually see the two platforms combine in order to provide HubSpot's customer base with expanded data plus actionable insights. Founded in 2015, Clearbit began as a tool that would help users hunt down email addresses associated with a company, as well as employee information like their name, job title and other details, like social media accounts.
James Beard Award winning chef Sean Sherman sits down with Yahoo to discuss the Indigenous cuisine of his restaurant Owamni and the greater impact he is making through his foundation NATIFS.
Grants are the lifeblood of many organizations. Writing a proposal can take hundreds of hours, require the services of a specialized grant writer and cost thousands of dollars -- narrowing the pool of potential applicants. Sean Carroll, the former chief of staff and COO of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is well acquainted with the challenges around grant writing.
Chicken baskets and beef tacos are fattening Yum! Brands' profits, but Pizza Hut is seeing slowing sales.
Toyota’s (TM) ADR-listed shares surged on Wednesday after the world’s largest automaker boosted its revenue and operating income forecast, citing improving operations and currency tailwinds. Toyota also raised its dividend and instituted a share buyback plan.
Instagram has been spotted developing an “AI friend” feature that users would be able to customize to their liking and then converse with, according to screenshots shared by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi. Users would be able to chat with the AI to “answer questions, talk through any challenges, brainstorm ideas and much more," according to screenshots of the feature. The screenshots indicate that users would be able to select the gender and age of the chatbot.
The Rangers are on the verge of their first championship.
It was only a couple of weeks ago that LinkedIn was having a moment as a social platform, with business types gravitating to it as a stable and safer alternative to the unpredictability of the newly named "X." But don't get too comfortable if actual human content is what you are expecting there. You can use them to spruce up your feed; you can use AI tools to digest any linked articles, where you can use them to write something smart on that article as you share it; and you can apply them to your job-hunting experience, typically when you send a response to a recruiter or if you're a recruiter reaching out to a candidate. Longer term, the plan will be to evaluate how these AI tools get used to weigh up how to expand them more.
Consumer spending has been driven by the wealthiest consumers. It will take more than just inflation to slow these folks down.