Witness: Naked man steals Las Vegas police car

It was only a couple of weeks ago that LinkedIn was having a moment as a social platform, with business types gravitating to it as a stable and safer alternative to the unpredictability of the newly named "X." But don't get too comfortable if actual human content is what you are expecting there. You can use them to spruce up your feed; you can use AI tools to digest any linked articles, where you can use them to write something smart on that article as you share it; and you can apply them to your job-hunting experience, typically when you send a response to a recruiter or if you're a recruiter reaching out to a candidate. Longer term, the plan will be to evaluate how these AI tools get used to weigh up how to expand them more.