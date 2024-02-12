Witness to Nottingham attack experiences nightmares after ‘callous and calm’ Calocane murders

Richard witnessed the murder of Grace O'Malley-Kumar (centre) and Barnaby Webber (right). Ian Coates (left) also died in the attack

A man who witnessed Nottingham killer, Valdo Calocane, stab two students to death said he still has nightmares about the attack.

The eyewitness called emergency services after being woken by the sound 19-year-old Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar’s screams.

Richard, who chose not to use his real name, told the BBC he saw the horror unfold from a window in his home.

Calocane, a paranoid schizophrenic, went on to kill caretaker Ian Coates, 65, in the early hours of June 13 last year.

Richard said he heard “blood curdling screams”, adding that he “knew someone was in trouble”.

He said: “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing, it was absolutely terrifying. Seeing two young people being attacked and stabbed will never leave me.

“It’s something I wish I’d never seen and I wish the situation had never happened. I have been having nightmares since.”

Valdo Calocane was originally charged with murder but it was downgraded to manslaughter citing diminished responsibility - Nottinghamshire Police/PA Wire

The Telegraph last week revealed that Calocane had travelled to London on June 11, and attended a barbecue with a violent, cannabis-using gang member.

He boarded a train back to Nottingham the next day, dressed all in black and armed with a double-edged dagger.

He then travelled to Ilkeston Road, where he hid before launching a fatal attack on university students Webber and O’Malley-Kumar, as they walked home from a night out.

Calocane was originally charged with murder but this was downgraded to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility because of his paranoid schizophrenia.

He was given an indefinite hospital order at Nottingham Crown Court in January.

Richard said he was now taking antidepressants since witnessing the “horrific” attack.

He said: “As I was on the phone, who I now know as Grace, came over to the assailant and tried to stop him from attacking Barnaby before [Calocane] turned on her.”

“He callously and calmly just turned around after. He just walked off as if nothing had happened – that shook me.”

Team mates of victim Grace O'Malley-Kumar lay flowers in her memory during a vigil at the University of Nottingham - JACOB KING/PA

Richard said the incident has been playing on his mind for the past year as he considers how he could have acted differently.

He told BBC: “I could’ve rushed downstairs, climbed out, spooked the assailant; I could have shouted, but I was just frozen. [Police] said to me that I could have been next if I tried to save anybody.”

Richard claimed his 999 call with the emergency operator was shared with the press by police without his knowledge or permission. Hearing the clip in the media sent him into a panic, he said.

“I was flabbergasted that they hadn’t told me they wanted to use it. I felt shocked and disappointed.”

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “We’ve been made aware the caller feels upset by hearing the 999 call again and we have apologised for any distress caused.”

A review of the decision by prosecutors to accept Calocane’s manslaughter pleas has since been ordered by the attorney general.

The inquiry will also look into how the victims’ families were consulted.

Calocane is currently being held in a segregated unit of the high-security Ashworth Hospital because of the risk he poses to other patients.

