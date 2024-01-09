Witness to Plymouth shooting unable to identify gunman

Jan. 9—WILKES-BARRE — Investigators were able to identify Wayne C. White as the alleged gunman who shot Michael Paris five times on Aug. 27, 2020, by surveillance video near the crime scene in Plymouth and same day footage from the Luzerne County Courthouse.

Meanwhile, a witness to the shooting, Stephen Lippert, said he was not able to see the gunman.

Testimony in White's non-jury Luzerne County trial before President Judge Michael T. Vough continued Tuesday morning as assistant district attorneys Brian Coleman and Julian Truskowski are attempting to prove the gunman, known as Frank, is actually Wayne White, 51.

Plymouth police Captain Michael Thomas said surveillance footage near Ferry Street where Paris sustained five gunshot wounds captured the gunman wearing black shorts with the GAP symbol, black shirt and a grey hat.

Hours before the shooting, White appeared at the courthouse on an unrelated case wearing the same type of clothing, prosecutors argued.

Thomas further testified he spoke with Paris when he was initially taken to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Thomas said in the five to 10 minutes he was able to speak with Paris before being kicked out of the room by hospital staff, Paris named the gunman as "Frank."

Other police encounters with "Frank" and a confidential witness identified Frank as Wayne White, Thomas said, resulting in White being charged with criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and two counts of aggravated assault.

Lippert testified he was driving but stopped on Ferry Street, Plymouth, when he saw a man leaning into the passenger side window of a Toyota and scuffling with the driver. Lippert said he then heard, "pop, pop, pop," and leaned down into his own vehicle.

When questioned by White's co-defense lawyer, John Pike, if he could recognize the gunman, Lippert said he believed the gunman was in his 20s but did not actually see the gunman's face.

At that moment, Pike had White stand up in court to give Lippert a better look.

"I never saw that man's face before," Lippert said referring to White.

Pike is assisted in representing White by Attorney Allyson Kacmarski.

Paris testified Monday saying he suffered five gunshot wounds to his face, neck and abdomen and has two bullet fragments still in his body, including a fragment behind his vocal cords and a permanent tracheotomy tube to help him breath.

Paris said he was parked on Ferry Street sending a text message to a friend when the gunman appeared at his passenger side window. After being shot, Paris said he drove the short distance to his residence on Jeanette Street in Plymouth where he summoned help from his live-in girlfriend, Amanda Knight.

Testimony continues Tuesday afternoon.