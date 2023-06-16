Witness recalls crash on Trans-Canada highway

STORY: According to local police, a semi-trailer truck hit a small bus that was carrying a group of mainly elderly people.

The crash is one of the most lethal road accidents in recent Canadian history. Separately, the Winnipeg Free Press newspaper said the victims had been on their way to a local casino.

Caroline Bleackly, who saw the events unfolded after the incident, said several fire trucks rushed to the scene while some bystanders were seen trying to help assist the injured.

The crash occurred at the junction of two major roads near the town of Carberry in southwestern Manitoba, 170 km (105 miles) west of Winnipeg. Police said the drivers of both vehicles were alive. They declined to say who might have been responsible for the crash.