Witness recalls effort to resuscitate overdose victim

MUNCIE, Ind. — A witness on Monday recalled his efforts to resuscitate a pregnant Muncie woman after she had overdosed on fentanyl at his home.

Testimony continued in the Delaware Circuit Court 2 trial of Jessica May Campbell, 33, charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

Campbell is accused of selling fentanyl to Ashley Nicole Rudisill, who was 27 — and eight months pregnant — after the time of her fatal overdose, in July 2018. Her unborn child also died.

A Muncie man testified Monday that at the time of Rudisill's death, he had shared a northside mobile home with the Muncie woman's boyfriend.

A few hours before her death, he testified, he saw both Rudisill and Campbell at his home.

The next morning, he said, he was awakened by the shouts of Rudisill's boyfriend, who had found her, unresponsive, on the living room floor.

The witness said he at first thought perhaps Rudisill had gone into labor.

After he saw Rudisill face down, on the floor, the man said, he turned her over and tried to perform CPR on the unconscious woman.

Resuscitation procedures continued when emergency medical personnel arrived, but efforts to revive Rudisill and save her baby proved unsuccessful.

The trial, which began last week, is likely to go to the jury on Tuesday or Wednesday.

If convicted of the Level 1 felony, Campbell would face up to 40 years in prison.

