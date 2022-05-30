Witness recalls seeing gunman

Juan Roberto Carranza was helping his son on a job across the street from Robb Elementary School in Uvalde when he saw Salvador Ramos speeding and heard him crash into a ditch. He said Ramos got out of the truck with a rifle and a backpack. (May 30)

