Witness recalls seeing Nepal plane crash unfold

A plane making a 27-minute flight to a Nepal tourist town crashed into a gorge Sunday while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 68 of the 72 people. Local resident, 33-year-old, Diwas Bohora said he was sitting on the terrace of his home and started filming the moment he saw the plane at a low altitude.

  • Flight data, voice recorders retrieved from Nepal crash site

    A spokesman for Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority says a flight data recorder and a cockpit voice recorder have been retrieved from the site of the crash of a passenger plane that went down on approach to a newly opened airport in the tourist town of Pokhara. Jagannath Niraula said the boxes were found on Monday, a day after the ATR-72 aircraft crashed, killing 68 of the 72 people aboard. Pemba Sherpa, spokesperson for Yeti Airlines, also confirmed that both the flight data and the cockpit voice recorders have been found.

  • Video shows passenger plane that crashed in Nepal flying low over a populated area before spinning sharply. At least 68 reported killed.

    Videos on social media show the Yeti Airlines flight turning onto its side just before it hit the ground as it went to land at Pokhara airport.

  • Searchers find black boxes of aircraft in Nepal crash

    STORY: The data on the recorders may help investigators determine what caused the ATR 72 aircraft, carrying 72 people, to crash in clear weather just before landing in the tourist city of Pokhara.Rescuers were battling cloudy weather and poor visibility as they scoured the river gorge for passengers who are unaccounted for, more than 24 hours after the crash. Sixty-eight bodies have been recovered."We saw a lot of smoke and realised it was an airline crash and we rushed to the site," said Mehmood Khan at the site of the crash. "My friend went down (the small hill) to look for survivors and took out at least 35 people (bodies)."The plane, on a scheduled flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara, gateway to scenic Annapurna mountain range, was carrying 57 Nepalis, five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, and one person each from Argentina, Ireland, Australia and France.

  • Searchers find black boxes of aircraft in deadly Nepal crash

    KATHMANDU (Reuters) -Searchers on Monday found both the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from a passenger flight that crashed on Sunday, killing at least 68 people in Nepal's deadliest plane crash in 30 years, officials said. The data on the recorders may help investigators determine what caused the ATR 72 aircraft, carrying 72 people, to crash in clear weather just before landing in the tourist city of Pokhara. Both recorders were in good shape and would be sent for analysis based on the recommendation of the manufacturer, Teknath Sitaula, an official at the Kathmandu airport, told Reuters on Monday.

  • Passenger’s Horror Video Shows Fiery Jet Crash in Nepal That Killed 68

    Krishna Mani Baral/ReutersContent warning: This story contains graphic descriptions and footage of a plane crash.In the minutes before a commercial jet plunged into a gorge in central Nepal on Sunday morning, killing at least 68 of the 72 people on board, one passenger was reportedly streaming on Facebook Live—and captured the fiery crash from within the aircraft.The 100-second clip, shot by an unidentified male passenger, was shared widely across social media in the hours after the Yeti Airline

  • Scores killed worst Nepal air crash in 30 years

    STORY: Scores of people were killed on Sunday when a plane crashed in Nepal.The Yeti Airlines domestic flight was carrying 72 people from the capital Kathmandu when it went down in Pokhara in clear weather, according to officials from Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority.Footage shows rescuers scouring the wreckage and scorched earth around the site.Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport, said it was a "tragic" incident and that he'd be calling an emergency cabinet meeting, with an ongoing investigation into the cause.A Yeti Airlines spokesman confirmed those aboard the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft included two infants and four crew members.It was also carrying international passengers including five Indians, four Russians and one Irish, two South Koreans, one Australian, one French and one Argentine national.Deadly air incidents are common in Nepal, which has small airports in mountainous terrain where weather conditions can change quickly.And the European Union has banned Nepali airlines from its airspace since 2013, citing safety concerns.The Sunday crash is Nepal's worst since 1992, the Aviation Safety Network database showed, when a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A300 crashed into a hillside upon approach to Kathmandu, killing all 167 people on board.

  • At least 68 dead as plane crashes less than 30 seconds before landing in world’s riskiest place for flying

    Fifteen foreigners were onboard the Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara on Sunday, said Nepal's aviation authorities.

  • Final moment of Nepal plane before it crashed killing 68 people

    The final moment of Nepal plane before it crashed killing 68 people.Source: Twitter

  • A pilot couple killed in air crashes in Nepal - 16 years apart

    In 2010, Anju Khatiwada joined Nepal's Yeti Airlines, following in the footsteps of her husband, a pilot who had died in a crash four years earlier when a small passenger plane he was flying for the domestic carrier went down minutes before landing. On Sunday, Khatiwada, 44, was the co-pilot on a Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu that crashed as it approached the city of Pokhara, killing at least 68 people in the Himalayan nation's deadliest plane accident in three decades. "Her husband, Dipak Pokhrel, died in 2006 in a crash of a Twin Otter plane of Yeti Airlines in Jumla," airline spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula told Reuters, referring to Khatiwada.

  • FAA investigating after 2 planes nearly collide on JFK runway

    A Delta Boeing 737 was gearing up for takeoff, but had to abort.

