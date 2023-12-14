Witness recounts moments before fatal shooting in North Highlands
A man said he was doing maintenance work at an apartment complex in North Highlands on Wednesday. Moments later, a fatal shooting would happen just feet away from him.
Berlin-based climate startup ecoworks is using digital technologies, AI and industrial robots to tackle a huge and critical problem: Energy inefficient buildings. Around three-quarters of buildings in Europe are deemed energy inefficient, per the startup, while around half of the 315 million residential units in the region have energy performance ratings of E or worse. Which means millions and millions of existing buildings, whether residential apartments, office blocks or public buildings like schools and hospitals, are going to need some form of renovation, at the very least, if we're to tackle the legacy of past construction practices and decarbonize our built environment.
The Suns might need a few games to figure things out.
The Pacers reportedly tried to take the game ball with them after the loss on Wednesday night, which sparked an altercation in Milwaukee.
Isaiah Stewart took the bait after a bit of jostling with Pat Beverley and shoved him to the ground while setting a screen, which led to his ejection.
The Republican-led House of Representatives voted along party lines to formally launch an impeachment inquiry into President Biden. Here's what it means and what comes next.
The SEC released the weekly schedules for all 16 teams Wednesday night.
"The Crown" costume designer Sid Roberts says Diana's revenge dress marked "the first time we've put any kind of royal member in black when it's not for mourning or for a funeral."
The NBA suspended the Golden State Warriors veteran for the second time this season on Wednesday night.
Gas prices are headed lower in the coming weeks, one analyst says.
Focus is on the Fed's last policy decision of 2023, with investors on alert for signs of an end to interest-rate hikes.
“To see the first person out of our family, out of the James gang, to grace a college campus and a college floor, that was pretty cool.”
Transfer athletes like West Virginia basketball player RaeQuan Battle are now eligible to play, at least for the next two weeks.
Central bank officials predict changes to come with interest rates expected to tick down to 4.6% next year.
The Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate in a range of 5.25%-5.50% on Wednesday, leaving rates at their highest level in 22 years to close out 2023.
Amazon shoppers are using the freezable gadget for migraines, puffiness, at-home spa treatments and more.