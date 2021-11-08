Witness recounts moments leading up to being shot by Rittenhouse
Gaige Grosskreutz, who was shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during protests in Kenosha, Wis., said that “I was never trying to kill the defendant” on the night of their encounter in August 2020. Grosskreutz added, “I was trying to preserve my own life.” Rittenhouse is on trial for killing two people and wounding Grosskreutz during riots that erupted in Kenosha after Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha police officer. Video is courtesy of Court TV.