Witness recounts moments leading up to being shot by Rittenhouse

KENOSHA, Wis. (Reuters) -The only protester shot by Kyle Rittenhouse to survive testified on Monday that he believed the U.S. teenager was an "active shooter" and was trying to disarm Rittenhouse at the time because he thought otherwise he would die. Rittenhouse, 18, has been charged in the deaths of two men and with attempting to kill Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, during racial justice protests https://www.reuters.com/world/us/case-us-teenage-gunman-kyle-rittenhouse-2021-11-01 on Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where police shot and wounded a Black man, Jacob Blake. Grosskreutz, a former paramedic who was armed with a pistol that night, said he followed Rittenhouse because he had heard gunshots and saw protesters chasing him.