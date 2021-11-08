Witness recounts moments leading up to being shot by Rittenhouse

Gaige Grosskreutz, who was shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during protests in Kenosha, Wis., said that “I was never trying to kill the defendant” on the night of their encounter in August 2020. Grosskreutz added, “I was trying to preserve my own life.” Rittenhouse is on trial for killing two people and wounding Grosskreutz during riots that erupted in Kenosha after Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha police officer. Video is courtesy of Court TV.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories