CoinDesk

El Salvador, the only country in which bitcoin is a legal tender, is going to build an entire city based on the largest cryptocurrency by market value, President Nayib Bukele told a raucous crowd in a Saturday night presentation at Bitcoin Week in El Salvador. “Bitcoin City” will be located along the Gulf of Fonseca near a volcano. The government plans on locating a power plant by the volcano to provide energy for both the city and bitcoin mining, the president said.