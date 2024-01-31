Witness said Benadryl was given to 2-year-old girl in Springfield child porn case

Marianne Rector and Robert Hoff.

Before being booked into Greene County Jail on Friday for several possession of child pornography charges, 30-year-olds Marianne Rector and Robert Hoff had children together.

Their first child was reportedly given up for adoption and, well before their recent arrests, Rector and Hoff lost three daughters to child protective services. The Springfield parents were reluctant to continue fighting the state to regain custody, a roommate witness told an investigator, because they feared sexual abuse allegations would surface. The report says Rector told a witness she would have "no problem killing (the kids)" if she thought one of them would speak about sexual assault allegations and send her or Hoff to jail.

That same witness — a source unnamed in the police report as means of protection — said Rector admitted that she and Hoff gave Benadryl to a 2-year-old girl and proceeded to perform sexual acts on the drowsy child.

Rector allegedly spoke to a witness about sexual acts with the 2-year-old and sent him images of child sexual assault through the app Sessions, it prompted a call to Springfield Police.

Investigators said they soon discovered several images and videos of children performing sexual acts on devices and accounts owned by Rector and Hoff. Rector was charged with four charges of child pornography (a Class D felony) and Hoff was charged with three counts of the same charge. Both were given $100,000 bond.

Police said they obtained conversations on the Sessions app in which the two discussed sexual fantasies of young children they would babysit and mentioned spiked drinks, appearing to align with the witness's Benadryl claim.

In her interview with investigators, Rector said that she hadn't had sexual contact with a minor since turning 18 and that the roommate who contacted police was also interested in viewing child pornography in her possession. Rector said was she initially interested in cartoons depicting child pornography before learning how to obtain and exchange real-life CASM (child abuse sexual material).

Rector told investigators, according to a police report, that she recently met a man in Marshfield from a sexual fetish website, and they had sexual intercourse while watching CASM.

The police reported noted that Rector imagined herself as the female victims in the illegal content, a coping mechanism for sexual abuse trauma she said she endured as a child.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Witness said toddlers given 'spiked drinks' in local child porn case