Witness says Enfield stabbing defendant threatened to 'poke' victim

Sep. 29—A young man who was hanging out with Enfield High School sophomore Justin Brady the night Brady was fatally stabbed testified Tuesday that Shyhiem "Trey" Adams, who is charged in the stabbing, told him before it happened that he would "poke" Brady, whom Adams called the "white boy."

The witness, Jaylin Kohler, also testified that Adams said after the stabbing, "I told you I was going to poke him."

That testimony came on the first day of Adams' trial in Hartford Superior Court on charges of first-degree manslaughter and evidence tampering, which carry a total of 25 years in prison.

The stabbing occurred in front of the home of Mark Cerrato, Enfield's assistant town attorney, at 15 Hoover Lane and was reported to police at 12:24 a.m. on Sept. 10, 2018.

In cross examining Kohler, defense lawyer Christopher D. Parker mounted a significant attack on his testimony. When Parker first questioned Kohler about the "poke" quote, Kohler said it was in the first of three written statements he gave to police.

But, when Parker handed him a copy of the statement, Kohler couldn't find that claim in it.

The defense lawyer then asked Kohler if he would find that information in his second police statement, and Kohler replied, "Probably not."

Nevertheless, Kohler said, "I swear I said it" to the police.

Didn't expect stabbing

Kohler testified that he didn't think the stabbing would happen. He said Adams, now 21 of Hartford had said such things multiple times and that he had never seen Adams stab anybody.

Kohler also admitted that he lied in his first police statement when he denied knowing who had stabbed Brady, who died at age 16. Kohler had admitted that lie under further questioning during the same police interview, eventually admitting that he was 100% sure the stabber was someone he knew as "Trey," according to an affidavit by Enfield police Detective Gary Castle.

When Parker asked Tuesday why he had lied, Kohler said, "I was scared."

STABBING TRIAL

DEFENDANT: SHYHIEM "TREY" ADAMS, NOW 21, OF HARTFORD.

CHARGES: FIRST-DEGREE MANSLAUGHTER, EVIDENCE TAMPERING.

VICTIM: JUSTIN BRADY, 16, AN ENFIELD HIGH SCHOOL SOPHOMORE.

TUESDAY: FIRST DAY OF TRIAL FEATURED TESTIMONY FROM TWO EYEWITNESSES TO THE STABBING WHO WERE ALSO PRIVY TO KEY COMMUNICATIONS LEADING UP TO THE FATAL FIGHT — JAYLIN KOHLER, WHO WAS WITH BRADY, AND MADISON COHEN, WHO WAS WITH ADAMS AND HER THEN-BOYFRIEND MICHAEL CERRATO.

He said Mark Cerrato's adoptive son, Michael Cerrato, who was hanging out with Adams that evening, had told him not to tell anybody what happened — and that it would be a problem for him if he did. Kohler said he took that as a threat.

He added under questioning by prosecutor John F. Fahey that Adams had also told him not to "snitch."

Kohler testified that he was friends with both Brady and Michael Cerrato and that he knew Adams and considered him a friend as well. He said he and Brady had been playing basketball a week or two before the stabbing when Michael Cerrato and Adams arrived and got in an argument with Brady, during which Brady accused Adams of lying about something.

The night of the stabbing, Kohler said, he was hanging out with Brady playing video games when he got a Snapchat text message from Adams, who is Black, asking, "What's new with that white boy?"

He took "white boy" to mean Brady but said he had no idea how Adams knew they were hanging out together.

'Pull up'

In an exchange of Snapchat messages in which he served as an intermediary between Adams and Brady, Kohler said, Adams told Brady to "pull up," meaning to come over for a fight. Kohler said he checked with Cerrato, who said it was OK. Kohler said he then gave Brady directions as he drove to Cerrato's house.

When Brady got out of the car near Cerrato's house, he raised his open hands at first, but he and Adams started fighting, Kohler said. He said he thought Adams was punching Brady but eventually noticed blood coming from Brady's stab wounds. He said Brady fell down in the middle of the street and "I screamed for help."

Also testifying Tuesday was Madison Cohen, who was Michael Cerrato's girlfriend at the time and was hanging out with him and Adams on the night of the stabbing.

Although she said she didn't see the Snapchat messages that were going back and forth, she testified that Brady had threatened to "slap" Adams, who replied that he and Kohler should "pull up." She said she understood that the two were coming over to fight.

During the fight, she said, "I saw a little red dot that got bigger" on Brady's shirt.

She said she didn't see the knife until they were inside. When she did, she said, she recognized it as Michael Cerrato's switchblade. She also said she saw Adams changing his pants in the house.

Cohen said she and Michael Cerrato drove Adams to Hartford in Mark Cerrato's small sport utility vehicle. She said she learned during the ride that the knife was "under the bed" in the house.

Cohen admitted that her first statement to police, which she wrote out by hand, was untrue. She claimed in the statement to have been at a friend's house in Hartford when the stabbing occurred.

Testimony in the trial is expected to continue today and to run into next week, Judge Kevin C. Doyle told the jury.

