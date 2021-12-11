Witness says Frederick homicide suspect threatened her, made her wait with gun

Dec. 11—A witness who says that she waited with a gun in the dark woods of Frederick's Ballenger Creek area last year testified Friday that the alleged gunman assaulted her and threatened to kill her if she did not help with his purported plot to murder his girlfriend.

Richard E. Cartnail Jr., 17, is charged as an adult in the death of 17-year-old Hagerstown resident Tykerria Dawson, and faces counts of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, using a firearm in a felony and possessing a firearm as a minor. He's being held without bail.

Dawson was found dead with gunshot wounds June 27, 2020, along Pike Branch Creek by Briargrove Court, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Assistant State's Attorney Laura Wilt on Friday called a witness who allegedly saw the plan for the shooting unfold and delivered the weapon to what would become the crime scene. The Frederick News-Post is not naming the witness, who is also charged in the shooting, due to the allegation that she was raped.

The witness is expected to testify truthfully in Cartnail's trial as part of a plea agreement that includes the state's attorney's office recommending her case be moved to juvenile court. She was 14 at the time of the shooting.

The witness testified Friday Cartnail broke up with her after Dawson said she was pregnant with his child, but he later learned she lied about the pregnancy. Dawson was also giving information to the "opposite gang," the Bloods, the witness testified.

"He told me she had to be taken out," the witness said.

Cartnail wanted the witness to help him kill Dawson, she testified, and when the witness resisted, he slapped and pushed her in his bedroom. He pulled a long, brown gun out from under his mattress, according to testimony.

"He told me if I didn't do it, he was going to kill me and my mother," she testified.

Cartnail pushed the witness on to his bed and raped her, the witness told the jury.

Earlier in the day, Cartnail and the witness were hanging out at his residence, drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana. The witness was unsure of the time, but testified Dawson came over to hang out with them later in the day on June 26, 2020.

She said Cartnail directed her to wait by the creek with a backpack containing a black handgun and change of clothes until he came to the area with Dawson.

"He told me I could walk away and he would do the rest," the witness said.

The witness said she took a separate path to the spot by the creek and saw Cartnail and Dawson walking behind her, holding hands. The witness said she waited two or three minutes by a treehouse before Cartnail found her. He donned gloves and put the gun in his waistband, according to the witness.

Cartnail walked back a short distance to where Dawson waited and put one arm around her shoulder, the witness testified.

The witness watched Cartnail's arm come out from his waistband. Gunshots rang out. Dawson fell.

The witness ran a few feet, saying she heard the shots but did not see them fired. Cartnail called for her to return, wanting help moving the body. She refused.

"He was waving the gun in the air," the witness said.

After the body was moved to the creek, Cartnail and the witness met two males in a park, according to the witness's testimony. She went on to testify that Cartnail handed the gun to "Chuck." Her testimony suggested "Chuck" gave the gun to Cartnail in a fanny pack on June 26, 2020, while they were at "Smitty's" residence, prior to Dawson's arrival.

Walking home from the park after the shooting, the witness said Cartnail kept laughing.

During cross examination, Assistant Public Defender Matthew Frawley pointed to discrepancies in the witness's statements. Frawley presented a video of her interview with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, recorded a few days after the shooting.

Frawley highlighted instances in the video where he said the witness lied to police. The witness on Friday admitted lying to police about Cartnail having various plans and about which friend's house she went to after the shooting. Frawley pointed to events the witness left out in her story to police, such as the rape and meeting with the two males in the park.

"Boy, you sure lied a lot to the police, didn't you?" Frawley asked the witness.

The witness indicated she was intoxicated during the police interview and that she was scared to tell the full story.

The trial is set to resume Monday at 9 a.m.

