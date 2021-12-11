Witness says Ghislaine Maxwell touched her breasts during naked massage when she was 16

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julie K. Brown, Ben Wieder
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The prosecution rested its case against Ghislaine Maxwell as a fourth and final accuser testified Friday that the British socialite touched her breasts during a naked massage when she was 16 years old.

Annie Farmer, now 42, said that Maxwell also directed her to give a foot massage to Jeffrey Epstein when she was invited by the multimillionaire financier to an educational retreat at his New Mexico ranch in 1996.

Farmer’s mother, Janice Swain, told the jury that Epstein called her in advance of the New Mexico trip to get her permission for Farmer to attend the retreat with 20 to 25 “academically gifted” high school students. Swain recalled that Epstein assured her that his “wife,” Ghislaine, would act as a chaperone.

But when Farmer arrived at the ranch, she learned that she was the only guest there.

She was especially anxious because, a few months earlier, Epstein had touched her inappropriately during a movie she and her sister attended with him in New York. Epstein had paid for Farmer to come to New York to visit her older sister, Maria Farmer, an artist who worked for Epstein at his New York mansion.

In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell is seated at the defense table while watching testimony.
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell is seated at the defense table while watching testimony.

It was the 10th day of the trial in federal court in Manhattan, where attorneys and witnesses are using special plexiglass booths fitted with air filters to allow them to speak without wearing masks as one of the many precautions the court has set up against COVID-19.

Farmer, a psychologist by profession, was one of the final witnesses for the prosecution, which unexpectedly ended its case weeks ahead of schedule.

On Friday, prosecutors showed the jury Farmer’s journal in which she wrote about the New York incident after it happened, noting in the entry that she was “weirded out” by how Epstein caressed her hand and arm, and then suddenly took it away when her sister appeared to be looking.

Farmer wrote that she didn’t tell her older sister what occurred because Maria “worshiped” Epstein and she knew that Epstein was Maria’s boss and he was helping her art career.

“It’s not a big deal,” she wrote in her journal, expressing confusion over what Epstein had done.

“I was trying to come up with excuses in my mind to justify it,” she explained to the jury.

Epstein had suggested that he might subsidize a trip for her to travel abroad that summer and seemed to take an interest in her education. He was almost “fatherly,” Farmer said.

So when he flew her from her home in Arizona to New Mexico she believed she was among a selected group of students he was going to assist by paying for their college.

It was during that visit that Farmer met Maxwell, who was then in her 30s. Maxwell was witty and pretty, Farmer testified, and at first, she was comforted by Maxwell’s presence at the ranch, a remote 40,000-acre outpost located in Stanley, New Mexico.

Maxwell and Epstein took Farmer into town, where they went shopping and bought her a pair of black cowboy boots. The three of them then went to a movie, “Primal Fear,” about an altar boy accused of brutally murdering a Catholic archbishop who had sexually abused him as a boy.

While waiting in line for the movie, Farmer recalled that Maxwell playfully pretended as if she was trying to pull down Epstein’s pants, making Farmer feel even more unsettled.

She told the jury that during the film, Epstein began holding her hand and rubbing her arm in front of Maxwell. Later, back at the ranch, Maxwell told Farmer that she wanted to show her how to massage Epstein’s feet.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

“I felt very uncomfortable. ... I wanted to stop. I was hoping it would be over quickly,” she recalled.

Shortly thereafter, Maxwell asked Farmer if she had ever had a massage, and when she said no, Maxwell offered to give her one. She directed the teenager to undress and get on a table under a bedsheet, Farmer said. Maxwell chatted casually as she began the massage, then suddenly she pulled down the sheet and began rubbing Farmer’s breasts.

Farmer told the jury that while Epstein wasn’t in the room, she felt that he was watching her.

The next morning, she said Epstein came into her bedroom and crawled in bed next to her, wrapping his arms around her and pressing up against her body. She was so upset and frightened that she made an excuse to go to the bathroom and waited there until he left.

She flew home and didn’t tell anyone about the episode until several months later, when she confided in her then-boyfriend, David Mulligan. Mulligan testified that Farmer told him about the incidents in New Mexico in the fall of 1996 after she returned from a summer trip to Thailand and Vietnam that Epstein had paid for.

Farmer also testified that in November 2006 she met with two FBI agents, Nesbitt Kuyrkendall and Timothy Slater, who were investigating a criminal case against Epstein in Florida, where a number of girls and young women reported they had been sexually assaulted by him during massages at his Palm Beach mansion.

Among other things, she told the FBI that she still had the black cowboy boots that Epstein and Maxwell had bought for her. But she said they didn’t ask her to produce them because she said the case “didn’t go anywhere.”

After that, she began wearing the boots in almost an act of defiance for what they had done to her, she said. On cross-examination, defense attorney Laura Menninger scoffed at the idea that Farmer would dance the two-step in a pair of boots given to her by people she claimed had abused her.

“You went dancing in those boots?” Menninger asked, incredulous.

In this July 2, 2020, photo, Audrey Strauss, then the acting United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, announces charges against Ghislaine Maxwell.
In this July 2, 2020, photo, Audrey Strauss, then the acting United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, announces charges against Ghislaine Maxwell.

Menninger sought to downplay Maxwell’s role in the events, pointing out that Maxwell didn’t touch Farmer’s nipples during the massage, and that she never wrote about Maxwell in her journal. Menninger implied that Farmer had “reconstructed” her memory to fit with a narrative of abuse from 25 years earlier so that she could collect money from the Victims’ Compensation Fund set up by Epstein’s estate after his death.

Farmer said it was not about the money — because she already received $1.5 million from the fund. She was testifying because she wants Maxwell to be held accountable, she told the jury.

“They were confusing my boundaries, making me question myself about what was right and what was not right, with the ultimate goal of sexually abusing me,” she said.

In 2008, Epstein received federal immunity on sex trafficking charges in the Southern District of Florida. He served just 13 months in the Palm Beach county jail on prostitution charges involving a minor.

In 2018 — a decade later — his case was the focus of a Miami Herald investigation, “Perversion of Justice,” that detailed how federal prosecutors had worked together with Epstein’s high-profile lawyers to minimize the scope of his crimes. They cut a secret plea deal that was kept from his victims.

After the series, Epstein was rearrested in 2019 in the Southern District of New York on new sex trafficking charges. He was found dead in his jail cell in what authorities ruled was a suicide by hanging.

Maxwell, who was long suspected of helping to facilitate the abuse, and even participating in it, was arrested in 2020.

The defense is expected to begin presenting its case on Thursday.

Maxwell faces multiple counts of enticement of minors to engage in travel for illegal sex acts with minors, sex trafficking with a minor and three counts of conspiracy.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kim Potter trial: Fellow police officer testifies he was holding Daunte Wright’s arm before he was fatally shot

    Now-former officer in Minneapolis suburb is charged with manslaughter

  • Critical race theory pushback is not cancel culture; it's annihilation politics | Opinion

    In whipping up the panic over critical race theory and cancel culture, the GOP has created something a grave existential threat to our democracy.

  • Attorneys appealing Crystal Mason illegal voting case look to new Texas election law

    Crystal Mason’s attorneys argue a new election law includes a measure that warrants a reversal of her conviction in Tarrant County.

  • Epstein accuser says Ghislaine Maxwell groped, pressured her into massage

    Annie Farmer says she was 16 when wealthy and connected New York financier Jeffrey Epstein bought her a plane ticket to New Mexico in the spring of 1996 under

  • UM donor says Cristobal’s hiring will put more money in players’ pockets. NCAA probing

    Dan Lambert — the Miami Hurricanes booster and founder of a mixed martial arts team and gym — said the momentum from Mario Cristobal’s hiring has left him encouraged that he (in combination with other local businessmen) will be able to double the monthly stipend offered to Hurricanes players through the NCAA’s new Image and Likeness rules.

  • Delayed for years, Tri-Rail’s Miami station has a new problem: the trains won’t fit

    Tri-Rail on Friday revealed another setback to launching the $70 million tax-funded extension to downtown Miami’s Brightline depot: the trains are too wide for the station, and may be too heavy as well.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Prosecutors rest case after 10 days

    Prosecutors say Ms Maxwell ran "a pyramid scheme of abuse" with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons has hip injury; Tony Pollard will be game-time decision

    The Cowboys’ running game could be severely hampered against Washington with Ezekiel Elliott still playing through a knee injury.

  • Narrator of ISIS recruitment, propaganda videos pleads guilty

    Mohammed Khalifa pleaded guilty on Friday to providing material support to the Islamic State via the violent propaganda videos he narrated in English that were part of the the terrorist group's campaign to recruit Westerners.Why it matters: Federal prosecutors said the videos that Khalifa narrated showed explicit footage of terrorists executing and decapitating prisoners — with the 38-year-old Canadian citizen participating in some of the cases.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economi

  • Hedge Funds Face Expansive Short-Selling Probe, Exciting Critics

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Justice Department has launched an expansive criminal investigation into short selling by hedge funds and research firms -- thrilling legions of small investors and other skeptics of the tactics that investigative firms use to bet on stock declines.Most Read from BloombergAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaFormer Oil Trade

  • Economists speed up Fed rate hike forecasts -poll

    A majority of economists in a recent poll predict the Federal Reserve will start to raise interest rates in the third quarter of next year, and some believe the rate hikes could begin even sooner.That's a big change from just a month ago when some economists feared the Fed was going to move too slow. According to the Reuters poll released Thursday, that was conducted between December 3 and 8th, the shift in expectations is due primarily to stubbornly high inflation; something Fed Chairman Jerome Powell took notice off in his recent testimony before Congress."Price increases have spread much more broadly in the recent few months across the economy, and I think the risk of higher inflation has increased." To counter that, economists predict the Fed will gradually raise rates by 25 basis points in the third quarter of next year, followed by three more hikes: one in the fourth quarter of 2022 and then two more in the first-half of 2023...bringing the Fed's key interest rate from near zero to 1.25-1.50% by the end of that year.But the poll also suggests the pace of those rate hikes could be altered if any resurgence in the health crisis slows the economy enough to threaten the recovery.That isn't the case for now. New data released Thursday showed new applications for jobless benefits dropped to just 184,000 last week. Not only is that the lowest since millions were forced out of work nearly two years ago at the start of the health crisis but it’s the lowest in more than 52 years.New clues on Fed thinking will be released next week after policymakers hold their final two-day meeting of the year.

  • Prosecution Saved Strongest Testimony for Last in Ghislaine Maxwell Trial

    Prosecution rested its case after interviewing Annie Farmer, the only Epstein accuser to use her full name, as well as her mother and former boyfriend

  • Man sentenced to 17 years in prison in Horseheads rape, sexual abuse case

    Michael Burtner, 54, was convicted of first-degree rape and other felonies after a jury heard evidence he repeatedly assaulted a woman in 2019.

  • Breaking Down the Shocking First Episodes of Sex and the City Sequel And Just Like That

    The HBO Max series is probably not the Sex and the City sequel that most fans were expecting

  • Prosecution rests case in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

    Prosecutors in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse trial rested their case on Friday after a fourth accuser testified that the British socialite and Jeffrey Epstein both touched her when she was 16 years old. Annie Farmer, now 42, said she felt "frozen" when Epstein crawled into bed with her at his New Mexico ranch, and recalled thinking: "I just need to get through this."Farmer, who believed Epstein would help pay for her college education, also said she agreed to receive a massage from Maxwell at the ranch, during which Maxwell touched her breasts, and said she felt Epstein was watching nearby, though she could not see him.Under cross-examination, Maxwell's attorney asked Farmer if her account of the New Mexico trip was a "reconstructed memory."Farmer said she had conducted internet searches and had spoken with friends about other events that happened around the time of her trip to refresh her memory on exactly when the trip took place. Maxwell's attorneys have argued that, in the decades since the alleged abuse occurred, the accusers' memories have been corrupted.Three other women have testified that Maxwell encouraged them to give Epstein massages that would escalate into sexual encounters.The 59-year-old faces eight counts of sex trafficking and other charges for her alleged role in recruiting and grooming four teenagers for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004. She has pleaded not guilty.

  • Josh Duggar's Sister Jana Is Charged With Endangering Welfare of a Minor

    The Duggar family is facing more legal drama after Jana Duggar, the eldest daughter in the 19 Kids and Counting clan, is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in Arkansas.

  • Man Who Vanished Eight Years Ago Finally Found Five Feet Underground

    Bridgeport Police DepartmentThe remains of a Connecticut man were discovered buried five feet under a garage more than eight years after he vanished, and now the local landlord who led detectives to his body faces murder charges.Bridgeport police said on Thursday that “strong evidence” suggests the two men arrested in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Aryndel Castro had beaten and choked him to death on the night of Sept. 22, 2013. After murdering Castro, Shawn Gibson, 45, and Terrance B

  • Former sergeant testifies that he removed ammo from gun in Kim Potter's holster because of concerns she might harm herself after shooting Daunte Wright

    Body-camera footage played in court shows Potter saying, "Just let me kill myself," after she fatally shot Daunte Wright at a traffic stop.

  • Prosecutors are almost done presenting their case at the Ghislaine Maxwell trial — but they just had a terrible day

    A star witness' testimony in the case against Maxwell was delayed, and new records shown in court Thursday helped the Jeffrey Epstein associate's defense.

  • Derick Dillard Reacts to Josh Duggar Guilty Verdict: We Wanted to 'See the Facts for Ourselves'

    Derick Dillard, who is married to Josh’s sister Jill Duggar, attended several days of his brother-in-law’s trial