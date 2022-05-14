Witness says JB White tried 'Superman punch' before shooting

May 14—The first witness called by the defense in Estevan Montoya's murder trial said he saw the late Fedonta "JB" White attempt to deliver a "Superman punch" to Montoya before the high school basketball standout was fatally shot.

"[Montoya] was running, and [White] was running behind him, and [White] was throwing almost like a Superman punch coming off the porch," Jeremiah Aguirre, 19, said Friday in state District Court.

It was the eighth day of the trial for Montoya, who is charged with first-degree murder and other counts in 18-year-old White's August 2020 death following a shooting at a house party in Chupadero. Montoya, now 18, was 16 at the time of the incident.

White, a star athlete at Santa Fe High School, was planning to play basketball for the University of New Mexico after earning his diploma a year early. His death came as a shock to the community.

Aguirre stepped down from the witness stand to demonstrate what he described as "kind of like jumping and throwing a punch at the same time."

Montoya was "running and ducking, trying to dodge the punches that [White] was throwing at him," Aguirre testified. Montoya dodged the first punch; the second landed somewhere in Montoya's shoulder area, he added.

"I never seen a gun get pulled out or anything like that. I just heard a gunshot like that and saw him fall to the floor," Aguirre said of White.

White fell facedown, almost in a pushup position, Aguirre said. After looking at White and the crowd of teenagers gathered on the porch, he said, Montoya hopped over a fence and ran into the darkness.

He saw two other people run off the in same direction, Aguirre said, but he didn't see where they went.

"I was in shock because I knew what had happened," he testified.

After going back inside the home to look for his younger brother, he said, he turned his attention back to White, who was surrounded by youth attempting to apply pressure to his gunshot wound.

Story continues

"I knelt next to him, and I grabbed his hand, and I kinda said a prayer ... and that's the last contact I had with him," Aguirre said. He wasn't close to White, he added, but had known him since they were in middle school and admired White's prowess on the basketball court.

Aguirre's testimony was the strongest so far in support of Montoya's claim he had shot White in self-defense while running away as the taller, older boy pursued him following a confrontation at the party.

But Aguirre may have lost some of his credibility with jurors when he acknowledged under cross-examination by Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett Macias he initially told police he didn't know who had shot White.

Aguirre also admitted under questioning by Macias his younger brother, Elijah Aguirre, was a close friend of Montoya. He said White had tried to intervene in a fight between his brother and another boy before the confrontation between White and Montoya began.

He also acknowledged his brother was one of the boys he'd seen hop the fence and flee after Montoya shot White and that his brother had been uncooperative with law enforcement's attempts to interview him about the shooting.

Montoya's defense attorney also called Lawrence Renner, a retired forensic analyst, to testify and demonstrate his theory that the bullet's trajectory, based on the wound, indicated White was likely leaning forward, perhaps in a running position, when he was shot.

Renner used defense attorney Ben Ortega as a model to demonstrate his theory.

The trial convened Friday with still no answer to the question of whether Montoya will take the stand in his own defense.

If he does elect to testify, Montoya is expected to be the last witness jurors will hear from before they are presented with closing arguments and allowed to begin deliberating Monday.

Correction

An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified Elijah Aguirre as Isaiah Aguirre.