Witness says man shot at pharmacy after physical struggle with officer

Oct. 6—The man wounded in his torso Tuesday by a single gunshot fired by a Decatur police officer had gotten into a physical struggle with the officer before the weapon was discharged, according to the pharmacist who witnessed the encounter.

"He was a big guy on top of the officer," said David Duncan, a pharmacist and manager at Westmeade Pharmacy on Danville Road.

Twanski O'Neal Johnson, 26, of Tuscaloosa remained at Huntsville Hospital in stable condition Wednesday after being treated for the gunshot wound, Decatur police said. Multiple warrants for Johnson's arrest in connection to the incident have been obtained, police said. A Tuscaloosa County warrant from May when Johnson was charged with distribution of a controlled substance-marijuana listed him as 5-foot-8 and weighing 235 pounds.

Decatur police said the officer, whose identity has not been released, was treated and released at a local hospital after being injured during the incident. The officer was placed on administrative leave with pay.

The incident began, Duncan said, when a prescription was submitted electronically for Johnson. Duncan said he immediately suspected the submission was fraudulent.

"I've been a pharmacist for almost 40 years," he said. "There were all kind of red flags that alerted me that this is not legit."

Duncan determined the prescription to be fake after some research, and he called Decatur police to alert them about the possible fraud before noon Tuesday.

Johnson later called the pharmacy to tell them he would be coming in to pick up the prescription. When he arrived, pharmacy staff dialed 911.

"About four of five minutes later, a uniformed officer came, and then the fight ensued," Duncan said. "(Johnson) tried to leave, the officer tried to arrest him, and he just fought with him."

A statement from police said Johnson "became aggressive and violent, assaulting the officer."

Duncan said, "One officer responded, and then this (physical struggle) happened, and every officer responded," Duncan said.

At least a dozen Decatur police vehicles responded to the scene to temporarily block off the traffic going northeast on Danville Road and secure the scene.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) investigators also arrived in undermarked vehicles. One nearby business was asked to provide surveillance footage for the investigation.

Duncan said no Westmeade Pharmacy staff members were harmed during the incident, but after the commotion he made the decision to close for the rest of Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the pharmacy was back in business.

"Today everybody's fine," he said. "They realize (the situation) was an anomaly. Our store has never had anything crazy like that happen, and I don't expect to see it again.

"I sure don't hope to see it again."

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting was turned over to ALEA. Warrants against Johnson have been obtained for attempting to commit a controlled substance crime, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer and second-degree assault, Decatur police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said.

She said other charges may be filed against Johnson in connection to Tuesday's incident, but it is "too early to tell" if Decatur police or ALEA will serve the warrants and make the arrest.

Court records from earlier this year listed Johnson's address in the 4800 block of East First Street in Tuscaloosa, which is part of the Tuscaloosa Housing Authority's Crescent East Apartments.

Johnson has several active warrants in Tuscaloosa County, according to the sheriff's department there.

