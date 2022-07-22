Witness says Trump was 'irate' when Secret Service detail refused to drive him to Capitol on Jan. 6

Reuters

Republican views on Donald Trump have darkened somewhat over six weeks of televised congressional hearings on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by the former president's supporters, a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Thursday showed. The two-day poll, finished hours before a scheduled eighth hearing of the congressional probe, showed that 40% percent of Republicans now believe Trump is at least partly to blame for the deadly riot, up from 33% in a poll conducted six weeks ago. Trump continues to have widespread support in the Republican Party and regularly hints he will run for president again in 2024.