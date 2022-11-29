Witness showed police texts from woman arrested after AMBER Alert for Jacksonville girl, report says

Action News Jax is learning new details about the arrest of a woman listed as the “abductor” in a Florida AMBER Alert issued Sunday night for a Jacksonville girl.

We told you Monday that 26-year-old Heaven Ulshafer is facing charges of false imprisonment and possession of a controlled substance.

The AMBER Alert was issued for the girl just before 10 p.m. Sunday night and about an hour later, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported she had been found safe.

Ulshafer’s heavily redacted arrest report states she was arrested just before 1 a.m. Monday in the 7300 block of Beach Boulevard, which is near Hogan Road.

On Sunday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a male witness, who drove to JSO headquarters on Bay Street.

The witness said he had last seen a person whose name was redacted from the report on Saturday just before 6 p.m.

The witness told police he received text messages from Ulshafer on Sunday. The contents of the text messages are redacted in the report.

The report also mentions Ulshafer’s Facebook page and a post she made on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., but the contents of the post are also redacted in the report.

JSO’s Cold Case Unit, JSO’s Homicide Unit and U.S. Marshals were listed in the report as “currently actively looking for” a person whose name was redacted.

After Ulshafer was arrested, she was taken to be interviewed by Special Assault Detectives and Homicide Detectives, the report said.

Ulshafer’s bond was set at $450,000 on the false imprisonment charge. Her next court date is set for Dec. 20.

