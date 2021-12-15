Witness to slaying in Neosho comes forward

Dec. 15—NEOSHO, Mo. — A witness came forward Monday with details of a slaying a month ago in Neosho that led to recovery of the victim's body in Oklahoma and the arrest of a suspect.

Newton County Prosecutor Will Lynch announced Tuesday that charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action had been filed on Cameron E. Stotts, 29, in connection with the fatal shooting Nov. 9 of Alexis Ekiam Guajardo Perez, 22, of Neosho.

A probable-cause affidavit alleges that Stotts shot Guajardo Perez three times inside Stotts' residence at 616 S. College St. in Neosho. The shooting was witnessed by an unnamed third man solicited by Stotts to help him get rid of the body and who did not come forward with what he knew about the slaying until Monday.

The witness told Neosho police that "he was in fear for his life and believed that Mr. Stotts would also kill him if he did not help him dispose of the body," according to the affidavit. He said Stotts had shot Guajardo Perez with what appeared to him to be a .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol.

Stotts purportedly placed the body in the basement of his home for two to three days before soliciting the witness's assistance in getting him out of the residence.

The witness told police that when he got to the suspect's home, Stotts had wrapped the body in black plastic with duct tape. They placed it in the trunk of the witness's vehicle and drove it to Ottawa County, where they stopped along County Road 202 and dumped it down a hillside.

The witness led investigators Monday to the bottom of the embankment where the body was dumped, and it was recovered still wrapped in plastic. Lynch told the Globe the location was along the Neosho River in Ottawa County.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office was involved in the recovery of the corpse. A positive identification had not been made by Tuesday, but Neosho police said the body is believed to be that of Guajardo Perez, who had been reported missing Nov. 30.

Stotts was arrested Monday and charged with the slaying Tuesday. He is being held without bond at the Newton County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

The affidavit provides no motive for the killing.

Stotts, Guajardo Perez and a third man, Jerome H. Konen, 61, of Neosho, were charged in November with stealing tools Oct. 22 from a vehicle parked outside the Lowe's Home Improvement store in Neosho.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in that case states that they were in a car caught on store video surveillance circling the lot and stopping next to a truck. Stotts could be seen on the video getting out of the car and taking items from the bed of the truck, according to the affidavit.

His alleged accomplices were identified from video footage of the three together inside the store, according to the affidavit. The total loss in the theft of tools from the truck was estimated at $1,160.