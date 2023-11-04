Witness sought in death of 26-year-old following Port Huron bar altercation

The investigation into the death of a 26-year-old Port Huron man following a bar altercation is ongoing, according to the Michigan State Police.

"Detectives from the Michigan State Police Third District Special Investigation Section are investigating an in-custody death that occurred near 405 Quay St. at approximately 2:11 a.m. on Nov. 4 at the request of Port Huron Police Department," Spl/Lt. Kim Vetter, Third District public information officer, said in a press release Saturday evening.

"Preliminary investigation indicates Port Huron Police Department officers were dispatched to the area outside Roche Bar for a large fight. While enroute, officers were advised one subject, a 26-year-old Port Huron man, was being detained by bouncers from Roche Bar. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the man was unresponsive and immediately began performing life-saving measures while summoning emergency medical services. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later."

Vetter said once the investigation is complete the report will be sent to the county prosecutor's office.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or captured video of the incident is asked to call Detective Sgt. Dan Inman at (989) 673-2156.

A number listed for the Roche Bar was disconnected as of Saturday evening.

