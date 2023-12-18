Witness speaks out after violent attempted carjacking in south suburbs

TechCrunch

IBM is doling out €2.13 billion ($2.3 billion) to acquire a duo of data integration assets from Germany-based enterprise software company Software AG. The all-cash deal will see IBM take ownership of StreamSets, a data integration platform that Software AG had acquired just last year, and WebMethods, which Software AG bought for more than $500 million back in 2007. It's worth noting that Software AG itself was acquired by Silver Lake earlier this year, with the private equity giant initially procuring a majority 63 percent ownership for $2.4 billion before upping its stake to more than 85 percent in September.